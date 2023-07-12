“Give us an animated series” Valorant community shares their excitement after the launch of UNITED TOGETHER

Riot Games is generally known for creating flawless animated videos for games like Valorant and League of Legends. With the launch of Valorant in China, the creative team has created a new cinematic called UNITED TOGETHER featuring Agents like Sage, Sova, Phoenix, and more.

After a tenure of three years, Riot Games were finally able to release their global hit, Valorant for the Chinese audience. However, this version of the game will be independent and not be a part of the international community.

The new cinematic has gained attention from players globally and has gotten various reactions including requests for a Netflix series like Arcane. We’ve compiled the reactions from diverse fans around the world with some quirky and funny takes.

Valorant fans react to the UNITED TOGETHER animated cinematic video

Riot Games is deeply connected with its community and deliver products that would be appreciated by fans of the game. The new cinematic takes place on Haven, Bhutanese map which belongs to core Valorant maps. The squad is taken on a mission against protecting Radianite sites against parallel Earth Agents.

Many fans had been requesting Riot Games to include Sova and Omen in cinematics more for a long time. After a long wait, the creative team finally incorporated their presence in the UNITED TOGETHER video. Moreover, fans were also able to see the Valorant Protocol actually going on a mission after the release of multiple cinematics.

Since Riot Games never compromises on quality while delivering a great story. A large part of the community is also requesting an animated series like Riot Games did for League of Legends with Arcane. Additionally, many publishers have done the same for their franchises, which increases the hopes of the Valorant community for an animated series.

Will Riot Games make a series out of their shooter?

Game-based animated series have proven to be impactful in a few cases. For instance after the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the main game observed an increase in player base even though it had a disastrous release. The same thing happened in the case of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and LoL: Arcane animated series on Netflix.

Since Valorant is one the biggest franchise of Riot Games, the publisher might come up with a mass entertainment series. However, it is not sure whether it will be happening soon or not, as Arcane Season 2 is under production. Since these investments have already been made, Valorant fans will have to be patient to receive a Valorant animated series.

This is all you needed to know about reactions from the Valorant community after the release of UNITED TOGETHER. If you liked reading this article, check out other similar content by clicking here.