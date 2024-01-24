“I’d Would Give Anything for Them to Reinvent the Model” – MrBeast Expresses Disappointment at How Closely Palworld Resembles Pokemon, Fans Wonder if Funding a Game Is Next on His Wishlist

The newly-released action-adventure title Palworld has been getting a lot of attention for allegedly stealing designs from Nintendo’s Pokemon. Likewise, in a recent turn of events Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson also expressed his disappointment with the similarities between the two titles.

Advertisement

MrBeast might be known for his over-the-top content and large-scale videos, but he started his YouTube journey as a gaming content creator. The most subscribed individual on YouTube is still a massive fan of video games, and in a recent Tweet revealed how he grew up playing several Pokemon titles on his Game Boy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1749973904217751787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Being a massive fan of Pokemon, it was impossible for Jimmy to remain quiet, especially with the hate Palworld has been getting lately. While replying to an X (formerly Twitter) post about the plagiarism issue, the YouTube megastar claimed he was surprised to see the lack of innovation in the gaming industry. He criticized the present developers for recycling old assets and not creating anything new.

The 25-year-old creator even went on to say that he’s willing to give anything for developers to actually innovate instead of rehashing older titles. While it is a given that Jimmy doesn’t want to see studios copying assets from others, exactly what Palworld has been accused of, he also made fans believe he might be funding a video game project in the future.

Is MrBeast ready to bankroll a video game?

MrBeast’s comment on Palworld’s plagiarism accusation has made fans wonder if he would get into the gaming business and fund a video game. Interestingly, the idea of a content creator starting his own gaming studio isn’t anything new as streamers like Herschel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV have done so in the past.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Softwilly/status/1749977036825760216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, before getting into the industry, one should know how much a game’s development costs. According to IGN, most AAA games released in 2024-25 are being made on a budget of over $200 million. So, the North Carolina-based creator could fund a video game given his $500 million net worth according to Forbes. However, he could also start small with an AA game, which might require a smaller budget when compared to an AAA.

Advertisement

If MrBeast associates himself with a video game, it would ease a studio’s worries about the game’s promotion. After all, the YouTuber is a big name with fans across the globe, who go crazy over anything that has their beloved creator’s name on it. So, the game would be grabbing a lot of attention without spending a huge sum on advertising.

Interestingly, many believe that the current industry slump is the perfect time for MrBeast to enter the video game business. Many studios are dealing with tough financial conditions, which is leading to them taking drastic steps like massive layoffs. Undoubtedly, studios would appreciate some financial aid in the present day.