Xbox Fans Claim Hypocrisy, Insist People Are Treating the Insomniac Leaks Differently Just Because It Is PlayStation

Xbox fans have raised their voice on social media platforms against the hypocrisy in the gaming industry. They are disappointed at many news outlets and content creators for treating the latest Insomniac Games leak differently than the other major video game leaks in the past.

Fans have pointed out how most outlets and creators didn’t waste much time jumping on the leaks related to Xbox, GTA 6, and Capcom earlier. The internet was flooded with content related to those leaks, and a majority of them later turned out to be inaccurate. There were even reports on leaks that didn’t even come from a reliable source and were just done for views and publicity.

However, people are now treating the massive Insomniac Games leak worth 1.7 TB of data with extreme caution. Some even stated that they won’t be covering this issue because the developers need privacy and have the right to reveal things on their terms without being judged. One fan even called out on how there were nearly no reports about launch bugs in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Fans are now calling out such content creators and media houses, demanding to know why they are treating leaks about the PlayStation exclusives with such care, while there were even questions raised about security lapses against other developers for their past leaks. Many even asked those outlets and content creators to drop favoritism and treat every developer and studio equally.

What was revealed in the massive Insomniac leak?

The creators of Marvel’s Spider-Man games, Insomniac Games, faced a ransomware attack from the Rhysida hackers, leaking more than a terabyte of data. The leaks contained gameplay footage, plans, and even contract terms about the upcoming Marvel projects by the American studio.

The leaks revealed an early-development stage gameplay footage for the upcoming Wolverine title. The game mechanics and animations seemed surprisingly familiar to Spider-Man, drawing criticism from the fans. There was also information about the American developers’ plans for all future Marvel projects that would be released by 2035, including an X-Men trilogy and a Venom standalone title.

Some other significant information discovered from this latest leak was the contract between Disney and PlayStation. According to the terms, Marvel could ask Insomniac Games to pay a massive penalty if Sony fails to sell over six million copies of a Marvel title on PlayStation. These were critical confidential information that shouldn’t have been made public and has now put the studio in jeopardy.

According to the terms between the two parties, neither can break the contract until the sales are met. With this massive data leak, it would be interesting to see if Disney would have the same faith in Insomniac Games going forward. Nevertheless, we will keep fans updated about everything related to the American studio and their upcoming Marvel projects.