The Sentinels Valorant management confirms on Twitter that they will go ahead with Xset Dephh as the fifth roster member for VCT 2023.

VCT 2023 is closer than we think, and as teams finish acquiring the last unrestricted few agents, Sentinels announce a whole new roster. In this roster, we will see TenZ, Sacy, Pancada, Zekken, and now, finally, Dephh. This acquisition confirms the Sentinels Roster for VCT 2023.

Recently, we saw OpTic Yay’s acquisition into C9 along with former Sentinels member Zellsis. We have articles about both of the acquisitions in this article as references. Let us explain why Sentinels acquired Dephh and what circumstances led to this acquisition.

Sentinels Valorant Acquire Xset Dephh

The final piece of the puzzle Let’s get to work @dephhgg pic.twitter.com/ImOP77T5wY — Sentinels (@Sentinels) October 18, 2022

Dephh will replace the former IGL ShahZaM after he had a falling out with the team management. ShahZaM believed he was still on the team for VCT while the CEO of the team had already informed him to consider other opportunities. The community is split about deciding to stay or leave the team, including the controversy.

Ever since Sentinels acquired Zekken, it was suspected that Dephh would join alongside him, but it still wasn’t confirmed. Zekken is rumored to be the IGL, while Zekken will be the resident Duelist player. Dephh was instrumental in Xset getting into Valorant Champions alongside OpTic and 100 Thieves.

Sentinels also acquired coaches from Xset to form a super team around this roster. It will be interesting to see how this team combats other strong teams from The Americas, such as C9 and NRG. While Cryocells left to join 100 Thieves, Dephh and Zekken went to Sentinels.

BcJ’s status is still unknown, and the same goes for AYRIN. AYRIN was crucial in playing smokes, while BcJ’s initiator plays got them out of certain situations. Sentinels will have a hard time adapting to the communication gap. The reason is that Sacy and Pancada are from different regions, while TenZ, Zekken, and Dephh haven’t played together.

Some acquisitions for The Americas and Europe are still left. It will be interesting to see what happens in these three months.

