God of War Ragnarok: How to win against Fraekni the Zealous Berserker Soul in Midgard

Defeating Fraekni the Zealous in God of War Ragnarok is one of the side quests players have to complete to get extra loot and rare artifacts. Locating Fraekni is also pivotal as she is the first of the Berserker Souls. Defeating her might be tough for newer players who aren’t familiar with her attacks.

Here is the exact location where players can find Fraekni the Zealous and tips to defeat her.

What is Fraekni the Zealous’ location in God of War Ragnarok?

To find her soul, players will have to navigate to her gravestone which is located at the Lake of the Nine. To find a quick route to reach her, players should head towards the abandoned Realm Tower that is towards the Dwarven shop.

How to start a fight with Fraekni the Zealous in God of War Ragnarok?

After locating her gravestone, players have to initiate a fight with her. The only way to start the fight is by interacting with her. She is the first out of the 12 Berserker Souls players have to defeat. Fighting her is easy since she doesn’t have an additional status effect. The only trick involved here is patience.

Here is a list of all the attacks she is capable of:

Fraekni’s first attack is an unblockable dash that does a lot of damage. While preparing for this attack she usually takes a few steps back and creates a run-up before attacking Kratos. This attack usually takes place after she says “Guide me, my king!”

Her second attack seems to be the main one where she attacks Kratos with a battle-axe. She makes space to use her axe and then comes crashing from the air to attack. She says “Repent” before the attack indicating that this would be one strong attack.

Her last and final attack is the most vicious one. She tends to come close and then jab the axe head or use the overhead axe to damage opponents. This is the most dangerous one because it is closely followed by another dash.

How to defeat Fraekni the Zealous?

The only way to defeat Fraekni is by tackling her attacks one by one. Since she starts with a powerful dash, it is important to dodge it in time, before her charge hits players and they lose HP. If the attack is dodged and she slams into the wall, then players can lodge a few attacks of their own to weaken her.

For the second attack, the players’ shield comes in handy as they will be able to save themselves from the attack and push her back. However, they will have to be careful since this is closely followed by her third attack.

Getting her to the ground takes a lot of patience and players have to be meticulous as they counter her charge and find openings to attack her. Once defeated, she falls to the ground, and her armor breaks into pieces. Players can now collect all the loot which will come in handy during their adventure at the Nine Realms.

