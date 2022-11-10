How long does it take to finish God of War Ragnarok? Missions, Chapters and Time to Beat

God of War Ragnarok is here after four years to shed more light on Norse mythology. Kratos and Atreus are also back for more adventures across the Nine Realms in the quest to beat the final boss. But how long does it take to finish the game?

Follow along to know how to finish the game and reach the end credits.

How long does it take to finish all of God of War Ragnarok?

To finish the game, players have to beat all of the bosses and complete the missions. Players who started the game estimate the “time to beat” to be around 30 hours. To finish the main story, players have to complete 11 missions. However, if players decide to finish all the side missions and quests, the estimated time shoots up to around 60 hours.

Side missions are as follows:

Favors: This side quest shows all the secondary and tertiary characters that will be seen in God of War Ragnarok.

Labors: This quest will include all the open-world activities: Nornir chest puzzles, and various in-game action checkpoints.

Treasure Maps: Maps that show the location of various loots on the world map.

Artifacts: Valuable pieces of history that can be sold to Brok and Sindri.

Though not important, side quests are known to give some rare crafting materials to the players who finish them, and other quests just have amazing cutscenes.

Another addition to the game is Draugr Pits. These six pits have multiple mini-bosses that players can defeat to get a great amount of loot, materials, and, of course, a good challenge.

A tougher battle to fight is the one with 12 Berserker souls. These hard melee battles are the closest ones to the Valkyrie battles. If players encounter them sooner than the designated time, they will more than likely lose.

How many chapters are there in God of War Ragnarok?



God of War Ragnarok has a total of 12 chapters. Here is a list:

Surviving Fimbulwinter

The Quest for Tyr

Groa’s Secret

The Reckoning

The Word of Fate

Forging Destiny

Reunion

Creatures of Prophecy

Hunting For Solace

The Summoning

The Realms at War

Beyond Ragnarok

The game is full of missions and quests that can make it a little overwhelming to conquer in one go. It is advised that players take it slow and pace themselves as they embark on this adventure. They will not only enjoy the game, but will also be able to embrace the story and visuals.

