2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Total Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Field

Manaal Siddiqui
|Published November 10, 2023

Lucas Glover

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Lucas Glover plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With the PGA Tour on the last legs of its fall schedule, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship comes in hot with a $6.5 million purse. Currently being played at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, the tournament provides players an opportunity to rank in the top 125 in the FedEx standings in order to reserve their playing rights for the next season.

In addition to the points, what share will the winner be taking home from the whopping $6.5 million purse, and which golfers are part of the star-studded field? Let’s find out.

Prize Money, Defending Champion, Field, and More

The winner will go on to bag $1.17 million from his win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the runner up taking $708,500. Among the players competing for the huge sum, World No. 31, Lucas Glover, happens to be the highest-ranked player on the field. Glover seems to be in excellent form this year, given his Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship wins, and thus has a good chance at a win.

Glover will be facing tough competition from former world no. 1 Adam Scott, who, even though he doesn’t have a win to boast about this year, has had a close call on several occasions, with five top-10 finishes, especially his T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. Seamus Power, who won the title last year by defeating Thomas Detry, won’t be defending his title this year. But 2019 champion, Brendon Todd, is the hot favourite to win this year owing to him being the most bankable putter on the tour.

The Port Royal Golf Course flaunts its 235-yard crescent-shaped hole, the 16th, which offers a magnificent view over the Atlantic Ocean, making the tournament all the more amazing to watch. But how much will the players be taking home from their standings at the leaderboard?

Prize Money Distribution for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Here is the prize money distribution for the tournament:

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,170,000
2nd$708,500
3rd$448,500
4th$318,500
5th$266,500
6th$235,625
7th$219,375
8th$203,125
9th$190,125
10th$177,125
11th$164,125
12th$151,125
13th$138,125
14th$125,125
15th$118,625
16th$112,125
17th$105,625
18th$99,125
19th$92,625
20th$86,125
21st$79,625
22nd$73,125
23rd$67,925
24th$62,725
25th$57,525
26th$52,325
27th$50,375
28th$48,425
29th$46,475
30th$44,525
31st$42,575
32nd$40,625
33rd$38,675
34th$37,050
35th$35,425
36th$33,800
37th$32,175
38th$30,875
39th$29,575
40th$28,275
41st$26,975
42nd$25,675
43rd$24,375
44th$23,075
45th$21,775
46th$20,475
47th$19,175
48th$18,135
49th$17,225
50th$16,705
51st$16,315
52nd$15,925
53rd$15,665
54th$15,405
55th$15,275
56th$15,145
57th$15,015
58th$14,885
59th$14,775
60th$14,625
61st$14,495
62nd$14,365
63rd$14,235
64th$14,105
65th$13,975
66th$13,845
67th$13,715
68th$13,585
69th$13,455
70th$13,325
71st$13,195
72nd$13,065
73rd$12,935
74th$12,805
75th$12,675
76th$12,545
77th$12,415
78th$12,285
79th$12,155
80th$12,025
81st$11,895
82nd$11,765
83rd$11,635
84th$11,505
85th$11,375
86th$11,245
87th$11,115
88th$10,985
89th$10,855
90th$10,725

