2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Total Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Field

With the PGA Tour on the last legs of its fall schedule, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship comes in hot with a $6.5 million purse. Currently being played at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, the tournament provides players an opportunity to rank in the top 125 in the FedEx standings in order to reserve their playing rights for the next season.

In addition to the points, what share will the winner be taking home from the whopping $6.5 million purse, and which golfers are part of the star-studded field? Let’s find out.

Prize Money, Defending Champion, Field, and More

The winner will go on to bag $1.17 million from his win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with the runner up taking $708,500. Among the players competing for the huge sum, World No. 31, Lucas Glover, happens to be the highest-ranked player on the field. Glover seems to be in excellent form this year, given his Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship wins, and thus has a good chance at a win.

Glover will be facing tough competition from former world no. 1 Adam Scott, who, even though he doesn’t have a win to boast about this year, has had a close call on several occasions, with five top-10 finishes, especially his T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. Seamus Power, who won the title last year by defeating Thomas Detry, won’t be defending his title this year. But 2019 champion, Brendon Todd, is the hot favourite to win this year owing to him being the most bankable putter on the tour.

The Port Royal Golf Course flaunts its 235-yard crescent-shaped hole, the 16th, which offers a magnificent view over the Atlantic Ocean, making the tournament all the more amazing to watch. But how much will the players be taking home from their standings at the leaderboard?

Prize Money Distribution for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Here is the prize money distribution for the tournament: