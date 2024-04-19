2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 Tee Times And Groups Unveiled

After an exciting opening round, the 2024 RBC Heritage is all set to proceed to its round 2 gameplay. The ongoing PGA tour event had a spectacular show for the golf fans, with J.T. Poston shooting an 8 under 63 on Thursday. The 30-year-old American will enter the second day’s play as a solo leader at the Harbour Town Golf Links.
The 69-player field will gear up for round 2 on Friday, and the first group to tee up consists of Akshay Bhatia and Will Zalatoris at 08:15 a.m. ET. Here’s a look at the tee times and groups for the 2024 RBC Heritage on Friday:
- 08:15 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris
- 08:25 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry
- 08:35 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry
- 08:45 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp
- 08:55 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tom Hoge
- 09:05 a.m. – Tom Kim, Harris English
- 09:15 a.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
- 09:25 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers
- 09:35 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd
- 09:50 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
- 10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Justin Rose
- 10:10 a.m. – Brian Harman, Sungjae Im
- 10:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:30 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy
- 10:40 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele
- 10:50 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland
- 11:00 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap
- 11:10 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti
- 11:25 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes
- 11:35 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen
- 11:45 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson
- 11:55 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
- 12:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Adam Schenk
- 12:15 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:25 p.m. – Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:35 p.m. – Jason Day, Eric Cole
- 12:45 p.m. – Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An
- 01:00 p.m. – Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam
- 01:10 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim
- 01:20 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston
- 01:30 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth
- 01:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala
- 01:50 p.m. – Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
- 02:00 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner
- 02:10 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips
Round 2 of the ongoing 2024 RBC Heritage will witness some world-class players such as Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, among many others. Scheffler is fresh out of his Masters win last weekend, with Homa finishing at T3. Here’s a look at some top players to watch out for on Friday.
Top Players To Watch Out For In Round 2 Of the 2024 RBC Heritage
The opening round of the ongoing PGA Tour event might have stunned fans after seeing a series of low scores from the top golfers. Two-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is paired with Jordan Spieth for the next round. They are scheduled to play at 01:30 p.m. ET. Another big name to watch out for is Rory McIlroy. He has been paired with the young European prodigy, Ludvig Aberg. Their tee-off time is set at 10:30 a.m. ET. Max Homa has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and will start round 2 at 01:50 p.m. ET.
Fans can expect great gameplay from players such as Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark on Friday. The top favorites to win include Scottie Scheffler, who is at +400 odds, and Jordan Spieth, who has a +3500 chance to win. Xander Schauffele, who had a T8 finish at last week’s Masters, is at +1000. Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1200), and Patrick Cantlay (+1400) make up the remaining top five picks at the RBC Heritage Open.