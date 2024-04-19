2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 Tee Times And Groups Unveiled

After an exciting opening round, the 2024 RBC Heritage is all set to proceed to its round 2 gameplay. The ongoing PGA tour event had a spectacular show for the golf fans, with J.T. Poston shooting an 8 under 63 on Thursday. The 30-year-old American will enter the second day’s play as a solo leader at the Harbour Town Golf Links.

The 69-player field will gear up for round 2 on Friday, and the first group to tee up consists of Akshay Bhatia and Will Zalatoris at 08:15 a.m. ET. Here’s a look at the tee times and groups for the 2024 RBC Heritage on Friday:

08:15 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris

08:25 a.m. – Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry

08:35 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry

08:45 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp

08:55 a.m. – Corey Conners, Tom Hoge

09:05 a.m. – Tom Kim, Harris English

09:15 a.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

09:25 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers

09:35 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd

09:50 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. – Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

10:20 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:30 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy

10:40 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

10:50 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:00 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap

11:10 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti

11:25 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes

11:35 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen

11:45 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson

11:55 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young

12:05 p.m. – Tony Finau, Adam Schenk

12:15 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes

12:25 p.m. – Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 p.m. – Jason Day, Eric Cole

12:45 p.m. – Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

01:00 p.m. – Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam

01:10 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim

01:20 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston

01:30 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

01:40 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala

01:50 p.m. – Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

02:00 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner

02:10 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips

Round 2 of the ongoing 2024 RBC Heritage will witness some world-class players such as Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, among many others. Scheffler is fresh out of his Masters win last weekend, with Homa finishing at T3. Here’s a look at some top players to watch out for on Friday.

Top Players To Watch Out For In Round 2 Of the 2024 RBC Heritage

The opening round of the ongoing PGA Tour event might have stunned fans after seeing a series of low scores from the top golfers. Two-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is paired with Jordan Spieth for the next round. They are scheduled to play at 01:30 p.m. ET. Another big name to watch out for is Rory McIlroy. He has been paired with the young European prodigy, Ludvig Aberg. Their tee-off time is set at 10:30 a.m. ET. Max Homa has been paired with Tommy Fleetwood and will start round 2 at 01:50 p.m. ET.

Fans can expect great gameplay from players such as Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala, Brian Harman, and Wyndham Clark on Friday. The top favorites to win include Scottie Scheffler, who is at +400 odds, and Jordan Spieth, who has a +3500 chance to win. Xander Schauffele, who had a T8 finish at last week’s Masters, is at +1000. Rory McIlroy (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1200), and Patrick Cantlay (+1400) make up the remaining top five picks at the RBC Heritage Open.