One-Time PGA Tour Champion To Join Cameron Smith’s LIV Golf Team

Lucas Herbert is all set to join Cameron Smith’s Rippers GC for an all-Australian team in 2024. LIV Golf will begin its third season at Mayokaba in a few days, but the question remains about the open spots on the LIV teams being filled up with new golfers. One team that had a vacant spot was Rippers GC after Jediah Morgan left. Thus, Hebert will be filling up that spot.

The other teammates of Rippers GC constitute Matt Jones after his contract has been resumed. Also, a source says Marc Leishman will be completing the line-up. Herbert’s news got assurance from a comment on Flushing It’s post that said, “How’s the photo.” But is Herbert a strong addition? Let’s take a look at his golf lookbook to find the answer.

Lucas Herbert’s Golfing Merits Over the Years – Is He A Fit For LIV Golf?

Herbert had a successful career since he turned pro and savored a victory at the 2021 Butterfly Bermuda Championship. He also boasts three DP World Tour triumphs, including last year’s ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. His ranking on the OWGR list was 40th in 2022.

He will be a strong addition to the team, and he has extensive experience on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Although Glover comes with experience, Morgan made his appearance on the team after his PGA Tour debut event at The Memorial Tournament. Morgan didn’t even play on the DP World Tour.

As far as Ripper GC performances are concerned, the team had four top-five finishes last year but also struck the bottom of the list in four events. This year the team has new installments and it is to see whether the team can show a top-level game, as it did in the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster. Also, the framework agreement between the PGAT and LIV Golf is to be finalized by April and the golf world eagerly awaits what lies in store for the future of the sport.