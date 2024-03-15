A PGA Tour Pro’s Near Hole-In-One Ends Up In Water At The Players Championship

Feb 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Sam Ryder lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The TPC Sawgrass is giving out strange treatment to different players. While the course is saving the golf shots of a few players that are about to drop into the water, it is also taking a toll on some players who are about to make an ace. That is what has happened with Sam Ryder, as he targeted an ace on the 17th hole.

We previously saw that the rings of rough saved Patrick Cantlay on hole 16, and Viktor Hovland on hole 17. But, when it came to Sam Ryder, luck didn’t favor the golfer, and his ball plunged directly into the water. Let’s see what exactly happened!

Sam Ryder’s Ace Results In A Bogey Into The Pond

Nothing can be worse than watching a boon turn into a nightmare. That is what happened with Sam Ryder on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass as he took his tee shot on hole 17, which was ten feet behind the hole, and rolled down perfectly on the green to end up in the hole until it fell in the water by crossing the wooden board.

The spin of the ball was so great that it couldn’t be stopped by a hole or a rough and ultimately ended up in the hazard. Pete Dye’s course gave Ryder a tough time, and he saw his hard work turning into hamartia. Although it was mentally stressful for some time, he bounced back with a birdie on hole 18.

Ryder carded seven birdies in the entire round, one bogey, and two double bogeys to finally settle the round with a two-under. He sits at T37 and approaches Friday’s game. Currently, Wyndham Clark tops the leaderboard, and it is to be seen which players make it to the weekend.