“It’s A Strange Stat”: Dubai International Favorite Tommy Fleetwood Unperturbed By Amazing Stat Achieved After A Decade

Tommy Fleetwood had a blistering outing at the first-ever edition of the Dubai Invitational at the Dubai Creek Resort. He has defeated World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence by a margin of one stroke to become the inaugural champion of the newest DP World Tour event. He shot a sensational round of 4 under 67 on Sunday to record his seventh victory on the Tour.

However, winning his seventh DP World Tour title was not the only achievement that the Englishman achieved at the Dubai Creek Resort. He broke the jinx of never being able to top the leaderboard after the end of the first 54 holes of any tournament on the European Tour in his 10 years of association.

During the press conference on Saturday, Fleetwood was informed about the amazing stat to which he stated that it was a “strange stat”. He said,

“Is it really? I’m not leaving yet. Yeah, it was nice. It’s a strange stat. Yeah, I felt I played very well, got off to the perfect start and got momentum early on, which I didn’t have yesterday.”

Tommy Fleetwood Shares His Experience Playing Alongside An Amateur At The Dubai Invitational

The first edition of the DP World Tour’s newest event, the Dubai Invitational, had a limited pro-am field. The amateur golfers were asked to pair alongside professional golfers for the first three rounds. Thereafter, the professional golfers played the fourth and final round to decide the winner.

Before Sunday’s round, Tommy Fleetwood was asked about his experience playing alongside an amateur golfer at the Dubai Invitational. The Englishman replied that he always enjoyed playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which has a similar format. He was overwhelmed that he already knew who he was playing this week.

“Yeah, absolutely, well, I always love playing the Dunhill with Ogden. My partners this week I know very well. I’ve been lucky with the partners that I’ve had. And, yeah, so to be playing for him down the stretch and knowing that we had a chance there, because it does mean a lot to the guys. Like they actually really love playing and they’re all really competitive. So we’ll see how it goes at the end,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood shot 66-69-63-67 in his four rounds at the tournament. His consistency was the key trait behind his spectacular win. He went on to earn a decent prize money of $425,000 for his seventh DP World Tour title. Now, the Englishman will be gearing up to play at the Dubai Dessert Classic 2024.