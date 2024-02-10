As Tiger Woods Makes His Return To The Genesis Invitational This Year, Here’s The Field So Far

After the 2023 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods will be playing for the first time in the PGA Tour’s signature event, the Genesis Invitational. Moreover, this is an event hosted by Woods himself. Woods last played at the PNC Championship with his son, and now he’s returning to Riviera Country Club for the next signature event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Last year, when Woods played at Riviera, he tied for 45th place and made the cut. This year, as Woods returns to the golf course after struggling through a lot of injuries, it is to see how he performs. Although Woods promised after the PNC Championship that he’d participate in one event a month, as per his January records, he didn’t play in any event. Apart from this, let’s take a look at the rest of the field!

How Does The Field For The Genesis Invitational Look?

The field of the Genesis Invitational is filled with top-tier golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Max Homa, who will be joining the course in Los Angeles. These golfers are also in the top 50 on the FedEx Points list. Also, the Genesis Invitational will have a cut system, as last year Woods favored the cut system in this tournament, unlike other signature events. The final field of the event will be announced after the WM Phoenix Open.

The purse of this event is around $20 million, out of which a whopping share of $4 million goes to the winner. The course stretches over a 71-par 7,322-yard area. Last year, Jon Rahm was triumphant in this event but due to his move to LIV Golf, he won’t be playing following his suspension from PGA Tour events. The field of the Genesis Invitational will be finalized after the WM Phoenix Open concludes.

The PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open is underway with its third round, and presently Andrew Novak is sitting atop the leaderboard with a 12-under par. Thus, it is to see what the final list of golfers joining the Genesis Invitational will be after the WM Phoenix Open is over.