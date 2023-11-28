Tiger Woods Unveils Plans To Play in Five to Six Tournaments in 2024

Tiger Woods is supposedly planning to compete in five to six tournaments in the coming year. A few days ago, he declared his comeback at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, in the 20-man field. A few days later, the PGA Tour made the official announcement that the golf legend would be playing at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. And now, before he tees up for these, there are already reports that he has made up his mind to play in 5–6 tournaments in 2024.

Woods has not played competitively since April after withdrawing from the Masters due to aggravated plantar fasciitis, which required ankle surgery and a period of rest. But, as per reports, he is now doing a lot better. He has been observed to be limping a lot less than he was, and he has also been caddying his son in a few tournaments. A reporter recently talked about speculations regarding Woods’ 2024 plans.

Tiger Woods is Back With a Bang

Taylor Zarzour, who joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, said that the golf legend was walking better than ever and might play in up to six tournaments.

“I’ve talked to a number of people down in South Florida that have been around Tiger lately, he’s not limping as much as he was. He’s walking much better” He also added, “And he’s telling people – and he doesn’t say much about forecasting for the future – but he’s telling people that he thinks he can play five or six tournaments in 2024, that walking isn’t going to be as much of a problem as it was over the last couple of years”. “He’s not limping as much as he was”

Woods has exemptions for all four of the PGA Tour majors. So, it is speculated that he may have those four on the list. Given that he has been vying for the 16th major title for long, this might be the year that he finally gets a little closer to breaking Jack Nickaus’ record of 18 major wins. Add to that the February Genesis Invitational, which is hosted by the Hall of Famer himself, and that brings the total to five potential events that the 15-time major winner can take part in.

Taylor Zarzour gives an update on what he’s heard about Tiger’s health heading into The Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/8nfl1H5W9R

— SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) November 27, 2023

As for the sixth event, there are chances of Woods teeing it up at the Players Championship as a result of his Masters win in 2019. Apart from these, a handful of tournaments where his presence might be witnessed include the Arnold Palmer Invitational (where he won eight times), the Farmers Insurance Open (where he won the trophy seven times) at Torrey Pines, and the Memorial Tournament (where he won five times). Either of these could be his new destinations for the next year. Only time will tell what’s on his next schedule. For now, fans can not wait for him to be back on the green in two days!