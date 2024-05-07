Adrian Meronk Reflects On Choosing A Career In Golf And Enjoying Life On Cleeks GC

Early this year, Adrian Meronk, who turned professional in 2016, signed a deal with the LIV league, earlier this year. In an interview with Su-Ann Heng and Jerry Foltz on “Fairway to Heaven,” he discussed why he decided to enter the breakaway league and gave some thought to his decision to pursue a career in golf.

When asked about his Ryder Cup snub. Meronk described experiencing a whirlwind of emotions at that particular moment, feeling a mix of anger, betrayal, and disappointment. Despite these challenging feelings, he found support from his family and girlfriend, Melania Bobrowicz. Remarkably, just two weeks later, he emerged victorious, clinching another title. This incident even prompted Meronk to reflect deeply on himself, leading him to join the Saudi-backed league.

Meronk was also asked what he does for leisure other than golfing. In response, the Polish professional golfer expressed interest in a variety of activities, including volleyball, football, paddle tennis, and surfing. He even remarked that he likes playing video games on his days off throughout the week.

Additionally, Meronk discussed his Amateur golf days which prompted him to move from Poland to Tennessee. The golfer reflected on the challenges he faced while adjusting to his life in a new country. He noted that his English was not very sharp, the food was different, and the overall culture was unfamiliar to him. Despite these initial hurdles, he enjoyed his time there and got the opportunity to play golf alongside some of the big names in the sport.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old golfer was then asked as to why he chose golf as a career. The question was considerable, given that his height is 6 feet 6 inches and he can easily get an entry to other sports. Meronk quickly explained that golf was a part of his family life. He added that his father took up the sport after retiring from a volleyball career. He also shared that his family would often travel to Spain to play golf during vacations, which helped to deepen his interest and passion for the sport.

Comparing team sports to golf, Meronk confessed that he used to get bored with the former and had to depend on other players to pass the ball. Meanwhile, golf gave him the freedom to control stuff on his own, which he liked the most about the sport.

Adrian Meronk shares his experience of being on LIV Golf and playing alongside his Cleeks GC teammates

Adrian Meronk went on to share his experience of being a part of the Cleeks GC team. He admitted that it took him a couple of events to adjust to the LIV format. The golfer likened participating in the event to an enhanced college experience, emphasizing the focus on teamwork.

Moreover, calling it exciting, Meronk expressed his appreciation for the shotgun format used in the LIV league. He highlighted the benefit of all the players starting simultaneously under the same conditions.

LIV players have been subject to constant criticism and jabs following their switch to the Saudi-backed tour. Meronk was on a career-high performing admirably before his switch. Thus, when he was left out of the Ryder Cup team, this came as a huge shock to the golfer inciting feelings of rage and distrust. But, while the LIV golfer showed outstanding form in his previous league, his gameplay in the Saudi-funded league has been disappointing so far.

It should be noted that despite completing 7 events this season, Cleeks GC, has yet to secure a win. Nonetheless, the team is presently in the ninth position in the LIV Golf Standings, with 30.50 points. With seven tournaments remaining, it is to see whether Meronk and his squad can bring home a trophy for the 2024 season.

