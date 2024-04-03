‘I Quickly Changed All My Plans On Where To Live And So Much More’: Adrian Meronk Thrives In Team Dynamic And Embraces Dubai As New Home Base

July 20, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Adrian Meronk plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Meronk recently shared insights into his experience playing in the LIV league. The Polish professional golfer transitioned to the Saudi-backed league in February and has participated in four events to date. Now, in a diary column, he acknowledged that adapting to the shotgun format had been challenging for him at the start.

Meronk further emphasizes the significance of performing on the event’s final day, given that all four scores contribute to determining the winning team. He pointed out that regardless of whether the first two rounds went well or poorly, what ultimately matters in the team context is the scores on the last day. He also shared how he thrives in the team dynamic, indicating his strong appreciation for the collective aspect of competition.

“Whether you are playing well, or badly or you are just not sure the final day is so important, especially the team element. The team dynamic is growing on me.”

In the same column, Meronk further elaborated on how he’s adapting to life in Dubai and establishing a base there, highlighting that the lighter schedule of LIV Golf will ultimately allow him to spend more time at home.

“I quickly changed all my plans on where to live and so much more – I am very happy I now have Dubai as my home and a 12-month base. I have enjoyed all my time in Dubai over the last couple of years, and have been made very welcome by some new friends.”

Adrian Meronk is in the midst of preparations to depart from his residence in Dubai to USA, aiming for the forthcoming LIV Golf Miami event. This event is slated to take place from April 5-7, at the Trump National Doral.

A Look Into Adrian Meronk’s 2024 LIV Golf Tournaments So Far

Adrian Meronk entered the LIV league for its third season, joining the Cleeks GC team. He kicked off his tournament journey with LIV Mayakoba, where his performance landed him in the 47th position on the leaderboard.

However, he quickly made an impression at his second league tournament in LIV Las Vegas. The 30-year-old golfer secured a commendable T9 position on the scoreboard, followed by another strong performance with a T6 finish at the LIV Golf Jeddah event.

Adrian Meronk had a moderate performance in LIV Hong Kong, finishing T15 on the leaderboard. This combined form over the events has placed him 17th in the LIV Individual Standings.