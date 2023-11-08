After Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods Takes a Dig at LIV Golf Amid Announcement of Him Joining and Co-Owning TGL’s Jupiter Team

After being confirmed as a player and co-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the final team of his own league, Tiger Woods took this opportunity to take a dig at the breakaway league. Woods has always taken a hard stance against LIV Golf, calling out players who left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-funded league.

And this time, while announcing his ownership of TGL’s final team with partner David Blitzer, who also happens to be the co-managing partner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Woods explained how LIV Golf has so much to learn from this tech-based league in terms of accessibility.

Tiger Woods Says LIV Golf is Hard to Follow

After Rory McIlroy took a swipe at LIV Golf at Fenway Park on Sunday, the 47-year-old chimed in and declared that he found it hard to understand some of the rules at LIV and thus strived to make TGL simpler to comprehend.

“Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV… I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. Here it’s very simple.”

He described how TGL was an amalgamation of technology and golf, making it more accessible to everyone.

“Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible.”

And since Woods has a home in Jupiter, Florida, owning the Jupiter Links GC team is even more special to him, as he hopes the team will embody the essence of the golf culture of his hometown.

The 15-time major winner also went on to say, “Generally, golf takes about five or six hours to play. In today’s world, with all of our smartphones, it is hard for anybody to go five to six hours without looking at their phones. So the shorter the time, the better it is.”

With the hype surrounding the new league growing exponentially by the day and teams announcing their rosters, the excitement in the air is indeed palpable. But who else will be joining Woods on his team?

TGL Takes a Leap With Big Names

Woods’ teammates have not yet been announced, but the Boston-based team, Boston Common Golf, recently confirmed their players, with Rory McIlroy being the star player of the team.

On the other hand, Justin Thomas has joined the Atlanta team, while Collin Morikawa will play on the Los Angeles team. Last week, TGL got a shock when Jon Rahm suddenly pulled out of the league. He was supposed to play at the inaugural event, but speculations began to arise when his name was suddenly taken off from the TGL’s official website. He later confirmed that he wouldn’t be playing for the league,

The adrenaline is pumping as January approaches. The six-team league will be played every Monday starting January 9, 2024, and wrap up before the first major of the season. This will provide TGL with the necessary boost that it needs in terms of engagement and audience building. But the question remains: Will TGL create a revolution in the sport of golf, like it claims? And is LIV Golf really doomed for good?