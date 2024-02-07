Amid Betting Controversy Surrounding Wyndham Clark’s Short Win At Pebble Beach, DraftKings Clarify Their Statement

DraftKings has finally responded to the betting controversy that involved Wyndham Clark’s triumph over 54 holes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to unpleasant weather conditions. The company finally spoke on the claims that the association changed its rules on golf betting to prevent shelling out millions of dollars to the bettors after Clark came out victorious after three rounds.

Despite the horrible weather, Clark shot 12-under 60 and was one stroke above Ludvig Aberg. As Clark is the reigning US Open champion, a lot of bettors backed his win, and finally the week concluded early as the PGAT decides to end the tournament after 54 holes by declaring Clark as the winner. But the news wasn’t pleasant for everyone, especially for DraftKings.

DraftKings’ Betting Venture Backfired After Unpleasant Weather

A source disclosed that DraftKings’ “betting lines for Wyndham Clark futures open late on Saturday and into Sunday”, which means they could have gone through extreme losses. Also, the sportsbook said, “any PGA Tour tournament bet would be paid out as long as the players completed at least 36 holes.”

Then, they again went on to update their statement and said,

“any tournament bet would be void if placed after the last shot of the tournament.”

Hence, all the bets are justified. But the fans were offended when the betting company again changed its words to say that the rules would remain the same at Pebble Beach as they were at the start. In the same statement, they added that the company was reviewing the bets as the tournament was canceled on Saturday. Added to that, bettors who placed bets on Clark to win before Saturday, before the event was canceled, won’t be affected by this.

However, DraftKings refuted the assertion that it altered its golf wagering guidelines during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, stating in a statement that was made public on Monday that its house rules are “currently the same as they were at the start of the event.”

In light of the final round’s cancellation due to inclement weather, the statement stated:

“We are currently reviewing the settlement of certain bets placed on this weekend’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am following the cancellation of the final round due to severe weather. DraftKings’ house rules are currently the same as they were at the start of this event.”

The early tournament cancellation had no bearing on bettors who had wagered on Clark to win before he teed off on Saturday. Anyway, Clark has marked his legacy by securing his third PGA Tour title and he’s slowly approaching the next events with the same gusto.