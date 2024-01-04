Brooks Koepka’s Model Wife Has Her Say on Rory McIlroy’s LIV Golf-PGA Tour Comments

Rory McIlroy’s softened stance on LIV Golf has stirred up controversy in the golf world. Phil Mickelson has already given his opinion on this changed Rory. Now, there’s somebody special who also displayed her views on McIlroy’s stance on the Saudi-backed league. This person is not a player but a renowned golfer, Brooks Koepka‘s wife, Jena Sims. Sims is a model by profession, and is very vocal on her social media.

Recently, as she noticed the regretful McIlroy, she couldn’t hold herself back, and delineated her thoughts about the Irishman. She took a screenshot of the Flushing It Twitter post that said, “Rory McIlroy admits he’s made mistakes and was too judgemental about players joining LIV and he’s accepted it’s now a part of our sport”. With that, she wrote, “New Year, New Rory”.

Her tone was a bit sarcastic, but at the end of the day this signifies a unification in the world of golf. But the scenario wasn’t always the same. When Koepka defected to LIV Golf, McIlroy found it condemnable.

Rory McIlroy Discouraged Brooks Koepka’s LIV Move

Rory McIlroy said in an interview in 2022 that he was surprised by Brooks Koepka’s move to LIV Golf. He also said,

“I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing and then they do another and I don’t understand. It’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing. In public and in private.”

In reply to this, Koepka responded, “he can think whatever he wants.” Koepka further put importance on the fact that he thought this to be necessary for his family. But back then, McIlroy wasn’t ready to accept it, while the scenario has changed with Jon Rahm defecting for the same reason.

This time, McIlroy seemed more supportive of Rahm’s reasons and guarded him. He backed Rahm’s reason and stated that he did what was best as a father. Rory even placed importance on Rahm’s inclusion in the Ryder Cup. So, did the Spaniard act as a catalyst for Rory? This was a possibility stated by Phil Mickelson.

In a tweet, the six-time major winner said,

“Rahms’ signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together.”

Rory McIlroy took a smart jab at former Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for switching to LIV Golf. McIlroy said that the decision was good for the team. But with his present remorseful comments, it seems McIlroy is willing to bridge the gap between the two leagues and get a unified entity with the new framework agreement.