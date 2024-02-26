HomeSearch

How Much Did Mexico Open Winner Jake Knapp Get From $8.1 Million Prize Purse?

Kunal Singh
|Published

Jake Knapp at Sony Open in Hawaii

Jake Knapp tees off at the 10th hole at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open PGA Korn Ferry Tour at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.
© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Life has taken a full swing for former nightclub bouncer-turned-golfer Jake Knapp. He recorded his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Mexico Open which happened to be his ninth start on the tour. He defeated Sami Valmiki by a stroke margin to earn a whopping prize money paycheck worth $1.458 million.

Interestingly, there is a massive difference of around $600,000 between Knapp and solo second-ranked Valmiki’s prize money paycheck. MJ Daffue, who finished last on the leaderboard, received a decent paycheck of $17,577.

Take a look at the prize money payout of the 2024 Mexico Open:

POSPlayer NamePrize Money
1Jake Knapp$1,458,000
2Sami Valimaki$882,900
T3C.T. Pan$429,300
T3Stephan Jaeger$429,300
T3Justin Lower$429,300
T6Patrick Rodgers$283,500
T6Robert MacIntyre$283,500
T8Carson Young$220,725
T8Doug Ghim$220,725
T8Andrew Novak$220,725
T8Erik van Rooyen$220,725
T8Chan Kim$220,725
T13Maverick McNealy$145,125
T13Tony Finau$145,125
T13Brandon Wu$145,125
T13Alvaro Ortiz$145,125
T13Ben Silverman$145,125
T13Henrik Norlander$145,125
T19Greyson Sigg$99,549
T19Aaron Rai$99,549
T19Martin Trainer$99,549
T19Keith Mitchell$99,549
T19Jorge Campillo$99,549
T24Dylan Wu$61,695
T24Nico Echavarria$61,695
T24Parker Coody$61,695
T24Stuart Macdonald$61,695
T24Aaron Baddeley$61,695
T24Chandler Phillips$61,695
T24Chesson Hadley$61,695
T24Davis Thompson$61,695
T24Cameron Champ$61,695
T33Harry Hall$44,145
T33James Hahn$44,145
T33Chad Ramey$44,145
T33Emiliano Grillo$44,145
T33Matt Wallace$44,145
T38Austin Eckroat$32,805
T38Rafael Campos$32,805
T38Ryan McCormick$32,805
T38Hayden Springer$32,805
T38Wilson Furr$32,805
T38Jimmy Stanger$32,805
T38Kevin Dougherty$32,805
T38Joseph Bramlett$32,805
T46Santiago De la Fuente (a)
T46Thorbjorn Olesen$25,515
T48Ryo Hisatsune$22,194
T48Cristobal Del Solar$22,194
T48Lanto Griffin$22,194
T48Mark Hubbard$22,194
T52Nicolai Højgaard$19,467
T52Austin Smotherman$19,467
T52Padraig Harrington$19,467
T52Victor Perez$19,467
T52Carl Yuan$19,467
T52Ryan Palmer$19,467
T58Erik Barnes$18,630
T58Troy Merritt$18,630
T60Trace Crowe$18,063
T60Ryan Moore$18,063
T60Garrick Higgo$18,063
T60Jhonattan Vegas$18,063
T60Robby Shelton$18,063
65MJ Daffue$17,577

What Other Benefits Did Jake Knapp Recieve For Winning The 2024 Mexico Open?

The 29-year-old American registered his first victory in the ninth start of the PGA Tour at Vidant Vallarta. He shot four rounds of the 67-64-63-71 to win by a respectable two-shot margin. For winning the 2024 Mexico Open, Knapp received various other benefits other than a handsome amount of money and a trophy.

Jake Knapp will be exempted from the PGA Tour for the next two years and hence is a full-time member now. He has received 500 FedEx Cup points and is ranked eighth on the leaderboard. Also, he has jumped career-high rank of 52 on the OWGR. Previously, he was ranked 101st on the list.

The rookie American pro is also invited to this year’s Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. Apart from these two majors, he will also be seen playing at the Players Championship next month. Also, he will be allowed to participate in all the signature events left in the PGA Tour 2024 season.

Jake Knapp is next scheduled to participate in the 2024 Cognizant Classic. It will be interesting to see if he can carry forward his form at the upcoming tournament at the PGA National Members Club.

