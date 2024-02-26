How Much Did Mexico Open Winner Jake Knapp Get From $8.1 Million Prize Purse?

Jake Knapp tees off at the 10th hole at the 2021 Visit Knoxville Open PGA Korn Ferry Tour at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Life has taken a full swing for former nightclub bouncer-turned-golfer Jake Knapp. He recorded his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Mexico Open which happened to be his ninth start on the tour. He defeated Sami Valmiki by a stroke margin to earn a whopping prize money paycheck worth $1.458 million.

Interestingly, there is a massive difference of around $600,000 between Knapp and solo second-ranked Valmiki’s prize money paycheck. MJ Daffue, who finished last on the leaderboard, received a decent paycheck of $17,577.

Take a look at the prize money payout of the 2024 Mexico Open:

POS Player Name Prize Money 1 Jake Knapp $1,458,000 2 Sami Valimaki $882,900 T3 C.T. Pan $429,300 T3 Stephan Jaeger $429,300 T3 Justin Lower $429,300 T6 Patrick Rodgers $283,500 T6 Robert MacIntyre $283,500 T8 Carson Young $220,725 T8 Doug Ghim $220,725 T8 Andrew Novak $220,725 T8 Erik van Rooyen $220,725 T8 Chan Kim $220,725 T13 Maverick McNealy $145,125 T13 Tony Finau $145,125 T13 Brandon Wu $145,125 T13 Alvaro Ortiz $145,125 T13 Ben Silverman $145,125 T13 Henrik Norlander $145,125 T19 Greyson Sigg $99,549 T19 Aaron Rai $99,549 T19 Martin Trainer $99,549 T19 Keith Mitchell $99,549 T19 Jorge Campillo $99,549 T24 Dylan Wu $61,695 T24 Nico Echavarria $61,695 T24 Parker Coody $61,695 T24 Stuart Macdonald $61,695 T24 Aaron Baddeley $61,695 T24 Chandler Phillips $61,695 T24 Chesson Hadley $61,695 T24 Davis Thompson $61,695 T24 Cameron Champ $61,695 T33 Harry Hall $44,145 T33 James Hahn $44,145 T33 Chad Ramey $44,145 T33 Emiliano Grillo $44,145 T33 Matt Wallace $44,145 T38 Austin Eckroat $32,805 T38 Rafael Campos $32,805 T38 Ryan McCormick $32,805 T38 Hayden Springer $32,805 T38 Wilson Furr $32,805 T38 Jimmy Stanger $32,805 T38 Kevin Dougherty $32,805 T38 Joseph Bramlett $32,805 T46 Santiago De la Fuente (a) — T46 Thorbjorn Olesen $25,515 T48 Ryo Hisatsune $22,194 T48 Cristobal Del Solar $22,194 T48 Lanto Griffin $22,194 T48 Mark Hubbard $22,194 T52 Nicolai Højgaard $19,467 T52 Austin Smotherman $19,467 T52 Padraig Harrington $19,467 T52 Victor Perez $19,467 T52 Carl Yuan $19,467 T52 Ryan Palmer $19,467 T58 Erik Barnes $18,630 T58 Troy Merritt $18,630 T60 Trace Crowe $18,063 T60 Ryan Moore $18,063 T60 Garrick Higgo $18,063 T60 Jhonattan Vegas $18,063 T60 Robby Shelton $18,063 65 MJ Daffue $17,577

What Other Benefits Did Jake Knapp Recieve For Winning The 2024 Mexico Open?

The 29-year-old American registered his first victory in the ninth start of the PGA Tour at Vidant Vallarta. He shot four rounds of the 67-64-63-71 to win by a respectable two-shot margin. For winning the 2024 Mexico Open, Knapp received various other benefits other than a handsome amount of money and a trophy.

Jake Knapp will be exempted from the PGA Tour for the next two years and hence is a full-time member now. He has received 500 FedEx Cup points and is ranked eighth on the leaderboard. Also, he has jumped career-high rank of 52 on the OWGR. Previously, he was ranked 101st on the list.

The rookie American pro is also invited to this year’s Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. Apart from these two majors, he will also be seen playing at the Players Championship next month. Also, he will be allowed to participate in all the signature events left in the PGA Tour 2024 season.

Jake Knapp is next scheduled to participate in the 2024 Cognizant Classic. It will be interesting to see if he can carry forward his form at the upcoming tournament at the PGA National Members Club.