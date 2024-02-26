How Much Did Mexico Open Winner Jake Knapp Get From $8.1 Million Prize Purse?
Kunal Singh
Published
Life has taken a full swing for former nightclub bouncer-turned-golfer Jake Knapp. He recorded his first PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Mexico Open which happened to be his ninth start on the tour. He defeated Sami Valmiki by a stroke margin to earn a whopping prize money paycheck worth $1.458 million.
Interestingly, there is a massive difference of around $600,000 between Knapp and solo second-ranked Valmiki’s prize money paycheck. MJ Daffue, who finished last on the leaderboard, received a decent paycheck of $17,577.
Take a look at the prize money payout of the 2024 Mexico Open:
|POS
|Player Name
|Prize Money
|1
|Jake Knapp
|$1,458,000
|2
|Sami Valimaki
|$882,900
|T3
|C.T. Pan
|$429,300
|T3
|Stephan Jaeger
|$429,300
|T3
|Justin Lower
|$429,300
|T6
|Patrick Rodgers
|$283,500
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre
|$283,500
|T8
|Carson Young
|$220,725
|T8
|Doug Ghim
|$220,725
|T8
|Andrew Novak
|$220,725
|T8
|Erik van Rooyen
|$220,725
|T8
|Chan Kim
|$220,725
|T13
|Maverick McNealy
|$145,125
|T13
|Tony Finau
|$145,125
|T13
|Brandon Wu
|$145,125
|T13
|Alvaro Ortiz
|$145,125
|T13
|Ben Silverman
|$145,125
|T13
|Henrik Norlander
|$145,125
|T19
|Greyson Sigg
|$99,549
|T19
|Aaron Rai
|$99,549
|T19
|Martin Trainer
|$99,549
|T19
|Keith Mitchell
|$99,549
|T19
|Jorge Campillo
|$99,549
|T24
|Dylan Wu
|$61,695
|T24
|Nico Echavarria
|$61,695
|T24
|Parker Coody
|$61,695
|T24
|Stuart Macdonald
|$61,695
|T24
|Aaron Baddeley
|$61,695
|T24
|Chandler Phillips
|$61,695
|T24
|Chesson Hadley
|$61,695
|T24
|Davis Thompson
|$61,695
|T24
|Cameron Champ
|$61,695
|T33
|Harry Hall
|$44,145
|T33
|James Hahn
|$44,145
|T33
|Chad Ramey
|$44,145
|T33
|Emiliano Grillo
|$44,145
|T33
|Matt Wallace
|$44,145
|T38
|Austin Eckroat
|$32,805
|T38
|Rafael Campos
|$32,805
|T38
|Ryan McCormick
|$32,805
|T38
|Hayden Springer
|$32,805
|T38
|Wilson Furr
|$32,805
|T38
|Jimmy Stanger
|$32,805
|T38
|Kevin Dougherty
|$32,805
|T38
|Joseph Bramlett
|$32,805
|T46
|Santiago De la Fuente (a)
|—
|T46
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$25,515
|T48
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$22,194
|T48
|Cristobal Del Solar
|$22,194
|T48
|Lanto Griffin
|$22,194
|T48
|Mark Hubbard
|$22,194
|T52
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$19,467
|T52
|Austin Smotherman
|$19,467
|T52
|Padraig Harrington
|$19,467
|T52
|Victor Perez
|$19,467
|T52
|Carl Yuan
|$19,467
|T52
|Ryan Palmer
|$19,467
|T58
|Erik Barnes
|$18,630
|T58
|Troy Merritt
|$18,630
|T60
|Trace Crowe
|$18,063
|T60
|Ryan Moore
|$18,063
|T60
|Garrick Higgo
|$18,063
|T60
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$18,063
|T60
|Robby Shelton
|$18,063
|65
|MJ Daffue
|$17,577
What Other Benefits Did Jake Knapp Recieve For Winning The 2024 Mexico Open?
The 29-year-old American registered his first victory in the ninth start of the PGA Tour at Vidant Vallarta. He shot four rounds of the 67-64-63-71 to win by a respectable two-shot margin. For winning the 2024 Mexico Open, Knapp received various other benefits other than a handsome amount of money and a trophy.
Jake Knapp will be exempted from the PGA Tour for the next two years and hence is a full-time member now. He has received 500 FedEx Cup points and is ranked eighth on the leaderboard. Also, he has jumped career-high rank of 52 on the OWGR. Previously, he was ranked 101st on the list.
The rookie American pro is also invited to this year’s Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. Apart from these two majors, he will also be seen playing at the Players Championship next month. Also, he will be allowed to participate in all the signature events left in the PGA Tour 2024 season.
Jake Knapp is next scheduled to participate in the 2024 Cognizant Classic. It will be interesting to see if he can carry forward his form at the upcoming tournament at the PGA National Members Club.
