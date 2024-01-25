How Long Has It Been Since Rory McIlroy Won A Major? Can He Finally End The Jinx In 2024?

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the third green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is probably one of the strongest golfers in the professional golf circuit. He has recorded 38 professional victories in his career so far, including 24 on the PGA Tour and 17 on the DP World Tour. He has also won four major titles, but, unfortunately, they all came about 10 years ago.

The Northern Irishman last won a major title in 2014 when he defeated Phil Mickelson to claim his second PGA Championship title. Since then, he has finished 20 times inside the top-10 on the leaderboard, including three runner-up finishes, across all four major golf tournaments.

Recently, after McIlroy defended his title at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, a Sky Sports expert predicted that the golfer could break his major win jinx this year.

“I think we’re going to see Rory win major championships again this year.”

Can Rory McIlroy Finally Break His Major Jinx This Year?

The 34-year-old is just short of a Masters Tournament title to complete his career grand slam. Last year, before Augusta National hosted the event, his dear friend Tiger Woods assured that McIlroy would surely complete his grand slam.

After winning the Dubai Desert Classic, Sky Sports expert, Andrew Coltart, mentioned Rory McIlroy’s statistics on both the leading golf circuits. Later, he added by writing that the four-time major winner looked like what he was 10 years back.

“Seventeen wins on the DP World Tour and 24 on the PGA Tour. Four major championships and he’s now defended this one. This is more like the Rory that was winning the major championships 10 years ago,”

Last year, Rory McIlroy recorded three top-10 finishes in four majors. He could not make the cut at the Masters Tournament, which eventually led him to take a break from professional golf for a few months citing mental health concerns. But later, he finished tied for seventh at the PGA Championship and tied for sixth rank at the Open Championship. He did finish solo second at the US Open and lost to Wyndham Clark by merely one stroke.

The Northern Irishman looks more confident in 2024 having already won a tournament and finished as a runner up out of the two starts he has made. His game looks better and the way he is handling his scorecard seem brilliant. If the golfer keeps up his pcae and form, fans can surely expect him to finally end his decade-long drought thi year!