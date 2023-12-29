10 Golf Stories From 2023 That Changed the Sport Forever, And 5 That Didn’t

2023 has given us a lot of golf incidents that will be remembered for a decade. On the other hand, there were a few moments that didn’t hype that much. Let’s take a look at the ten momentous incidents of 2023, and five moments that might not be remembered in the coming years.

Jon Rahm is the Reigning Winner at Augusta National

While Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters midway through due to leg injuries, Jon Rahm kept his game going, and went on to clinch the green jacket. He secured a four-stroke victory over Brooks Koepka, who was just recovering his health. Also, Rahm’s triumph made him the first European to have won both the US Open and the Masters Tournament. His stellar triumph will be remembered.

Brooks Koepka’s Major Triumph as a LIV Golfer

The LIV golfer was inches away from winning the green jacket at Augusta National. He secured a T2 place. He soon came out victorious at Oak Hill. His victory at the PGA Championship made him the first LIV golfer to clinch such a feat.

Bryson DeChambeau’s Record Greenbrier Win

Jim Furyk made a record 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship. After him, the only person to go for a lower score is Bryson DeChambeau, with 58. His final score was 23-under 187.

US Women’s Open at the Iconic Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach has recorded a viewership spike for the LPGA. Although women’s golf still lacks the hype it deserves, this year’s US Women’s Open was stellar. Allisen Corpuz won the title and Michelle Wie West played her last tournament at the location before retirement.

Brian: The Butcher

The Sunday was fierce as ever at Royal Liverpool. Brian left no loopholes for his competitors to surpass him. He won over Straka by six strokes. Given that his agility was the same as that of a hunter, the press started calling him ‘ Brian the Butcher’. He handled the situation nicely and the name was unlikely to reflect his personality.

Phil Mickelson’s Betting Rumors

Phil Mickelson lost his reputation publicly due to past wagers. Bill Walters wrote in his book that Mickelson was involved in sports betting, where he invested more than $1 billion, out of which, he lost a whopping $100 million. The situation worsened when he was reported to have bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup, in which he participated. But he turned those down and said, “I never bet on the Ryder Cup.”

Patrick Cantlay’s Ryder Cup Hat Boycott

Patrick Cantlay refused to wear a Ryder Cup hat. He claimed to have been paid to play in the patriotic tournament. But later, he turned down these rumors. His protest even led to a locker room split. The story doesn’t end here. Following this, another fight took place between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava. LaCava waved his cap to celebrate Cantlay’s shot but McIlroy found that outrageous and that led to another hot talk. Later, the caddie apologized to the Irishman.

Golf Authorities Drop a Bomb With the New Rollback Policy

A model local rule, aka MLR, was offered in March to reduce the distance of golf shots. But that received criticism from the golf circuits as well as manufacturers. Thus, recently, the governing bodies announced a universal rule for both professional and recreational golf, where both have to abide by the rules. For elite golf, the rules start in 2028 and for amateur golf, they start in 2030.

Jon Rahm’s Defection to LIV Golf

The story that will ring in years to come is Jon Rahm’s defection to LIV Golf. The loyalist Spaniard, who took an interest in the PGA Tour’s legacy and was disgusted with the money-making circuit, made a move. His appearance in a LIV jacket shocked the golf community. To back his decision, he stated that he took the decision for his family and growth.

Finalization of the Framework Agreement

The final date of the framework agreement is December 31st. Also, Rahm’s move to LIV gives them leverage in negotiations. Currently, the talks are underway and a few sources are saying that Fenway Sports Group is investing in a unified entity. As the June merger was signed in the dark, this framework was settled with the consent of the player directors.

Apart from these, there are a few incidents from 2023 that are safe to say won’t be remembered.

Patrick Reed Throws a Tee at Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed was trying to talk to Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Classic. But being sad after getting a subpoena from Reed’s lawyer, McIlroy didn’t talk. Reed threw a tee at McIlroy. Finally, McIlroy won the trophy for the event.

Lucas Glover’s Soggy Pants at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Glover’s terrific performance helped him win the event. But apart from his stellar gameplay, another aspect that garnered attention was his sweaty pants. Given the temperature in the venue, the situation was quite normal.

Jordan Spieth Bought His RV

Spieth joined Bubba Watson and others to have his own motor home.

Brooks Koepka’s Discontent with Matthew Wolff

Brooks Koepka displayed his unhappiness with Smash GC teammate Mathew Wolff’s performance. Wolff had an average season due to mental health issues, but being irritated with the golfer, captain Koepka said that his talent had been wasted.

Rickie Fowler’s Concession at the Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood suspected that the shot by Rickie Fowler on the 16th hole would drop into the water and that wish took place. It helped him score both the 16th and 17th holes and helped Europe clinch a victory.

These are the moments from 2023 that will be remembered for years to come, while some didn’t create much impact for the fans.