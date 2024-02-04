Wyndham Clark Inches Closer To Win After He Creates History At Pebble Beach

Feb 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Wyndham Clark reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark brought himself inches closer to the third PGA Tour win of his career with a magical round 3. As the signature event at the iconic Pebble Beach was played over 54 holes, due to the weather, it worked in favor of Clark. Moreover, Clark’s eagles on holes 2 and 6 secured him a record score of 12-under-60. He was six strokes off the lead at the start of the day, with a 17-under 199, sitting atop Ludvig Aberg on the leaderboard.

Also, as far as the weather is concerned, the event might have to conclude within three rounds but it is still a matter of speculation. Also, if the event is shortened to 54 holes, this might earn Clark a hefty $3.6 million. Clark hasn’t won since Los Angeles; thus, he described how frustrated he was before this tournament.

Wyndham Clark Vents Out Gameplay Frustration Amidst AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Clark began describing his experience, saying,

“It’s been kind of a struggle the first part of the year. Then you add not putting well, so I was really getting frustrated. But I know it’s the start of the year. I’ve been hitting it good, and I’ve been doing a lot of positive things…believe that it was eventually going to come back.”

Wyndham Clark secured nine birdies and two eagles on a day that wasn’t favorable to the weather. The soil was soft, but the golfer couldn’t let go of this chance. He was enjoying consecutive successful putts from holes 7 to 11 until the course challenged him on hole 12 and gave him a bogey. The US Open winner admitted he never had better putts in life.

“Making that putt was huge” Even, Clark’s caddie thinks that the Colorado player had his best round of his life,

“It was an unbelievable round of golf. It was an unbelievable putting round. It wasn’t just the best putting I’ve ever seen from him; it was the best I’ve ever seen a human being putt.”

Clark made a comeback on holes 13 and 14 and had an iconic putt on hole 18. The PGA Tour pro set a record over Hurly Long at the 2017 Carmel Cup. Also, it surpassed the course records of Tom Kite and Patrick Cantlay. Clark admitted that he targeted for a 59, but the golfer already knew that he had recorded a better score after 125 years at Pebble Beach. Thus, if the tournament ended on a Saturday, it Clark could emerge as the winner.