‘Golf Has Brought a Lot of Nonsense Onto Its Plate’: Mackenzie Hughes Slams PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger On Being Delayed

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 winner Mackenzie Hughes speaks about returning to the course for the tournament during a news conference at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Mackenzie Hughes has been the talk of the entire golfing fraternity after he earned a spot in the first PGA Tour signature event of 2024, The Sentry. Had Jon Rahm not have left the Tour to join LIV Golf, he might not have had a berth in the tournament at the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course. Apart from that, the PGA Tour pro also received limelight for his series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) last month.

Before The Sentry tournament, Hughes spoke in a press conference sharing his thoughts on how the surprise merger deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf might have forced the fans to question players regarding their love for golf.

He said that fans do not know where some of the players are playing, be it the PGA Tour or LIV Golf.

“They don’t know where certain guys are playing and there’s spats between the LIV and the PGA Tour, and it’s not unified in any way, shape or form.”

Later on, Hughes took an attack on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger deal which was recently delayed. He said that it had been dragged on for quite a long time and fans were just willing to watch golf. He added that the sport has “brought a lot of nonsense” lately.

“There’s negotiations going on that are unclear, they have been dragged on for a long time. The fan just wants to watch golf. I think you watch sports for an escape from other nonsense, but I think golf has brought a lot of nonsense onto its plate, and now you don’t get just golf, you get a lot of other stuff going on. It’s a bit of a circus,” Hughes said.

Mackenzie Hughes Recalls Golf Being “One of The First Sports” to Resume During the Pandemic

Back in 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, it also took the sports fraternity by storm. Most of the sports events were canceled in the initial days. During the press conference before The Sentry in Hawaii, Hughes recalls how the sport of golf became one of the first sports to resume with massive success.

While speaking to the media, the golfer stated that the year 2019 was like an all-time high for the sport of professional golf. He believed that despite COVID being harsh on the world, they managed it well for the fans and players.

Mackenzie Hughes added that the year 2019 was all about golf, and the PGA Tour had a sustainable model. However, he acknowledged that once the inception of LIV Golf happened, they started to change the dynamics of the game.

At the press conference before The Sentry, Mackenzie said that the players moving to LIV Golf made it clear that they switched for “growing the game, but also money”. He added that the PGA Tour had been increasing investment after the arrival of the Saudi-backed league. However, the golfer also pointed out that he did not “think it’s right” as the Tour had the same product that it did in 2019.

As of now, the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger had been delayed at least for some weeks. However, Mackenzie Hughes’ question regarding increased prize purse and investment may or may not go well with a lot of fans and players on both sides.