Five Golfers Who Will Have New Caddies In The Upcoming 2024 Season

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Ludvig Aberg (right) and caddie Jack Clarke (left) pose for a photo during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is all set for the year 2024. But its players must probably be scratching their heads to search for support staff before the new year. Recently, Cameron Young and his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori, parted ways as the latter went on to join another pro, Brendon Todd.

It is not just Cameron Young and Bredon Todd who will have new caddies in the upcoming season. Earlier, Swedish prodigy golfer Ludvig Aberg hired Joe Skovron as his caddie who earlier served as bagman of Tom Kim.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the top five golfers who would have new caddies heading into the 2024 season. While some have already hired their bagman, some of them are still searching for a prominent caddie to help them carry their clubs.

1) Ludvig Aberg

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer, Ludvig Aberg, has parted ways with his caddie, Jack Clarke, to hire experienced PGA Tour bagman Joe Skovron. Since turning pro, Clarke carried Aberg’s bags. He was alongside the Swede when the golfer won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour, and the RSM Classic on the DP World Tour.

However, in 2024, Tom Kim’s caddie Skovron will carry Ludvig Aberg’s bag. The duo might be seen at the first PGA Tour event, the 2024 Sentry Tournaments of Champions in Hawaii.

2) Cameron Young

As mentioned earlier, Cameron Young’s longtime caddie Paul Tesori will join another PGA Tour pro Brendon Todd’s camp for the 2024 season. The caddie joined Young earlier in March 2023 at the WGC-Dell Match Play. He parted ways with Webb Simpson after a 12-year association to join extremely talented Young.

However, the American golfer has not yet announced who will carry his bags in 2024.

3) K.H. Lee

K.H. Lee’s caddie Daniel Parratt has parted ways with him before the 2024 season. They have been together since 2022 and earlier he caddied for another South Korean golfer, An Byeong-hun. Now, he has joined his Tom Kim who was Lee’s teammate at the 2023 Presidents Cup in the International Team.

Although K.H. Lee is ineligible for the eight signature events in 2024, he will yet be playing a full season on the PGA Tour. Now, it is just a matter of time before another caddie would be seen carrying his bags at a tournament.

4) Smylie Kaufman

Smylie Kaufman has announced in an episode of his podcast, The Smylie Show, that he will be hiring a new caddie in 2024. The 32-year-old had a history of changing coaches and caddies. It is quite relevant as he has not been able to win another title on the PGA Tour since 2015.

While speaking on his podcast, Smylie Kaufman shared that he wanted a caddie on whom he could rely completely. Although his first tournament was in 2024 is not yet confirmed, but a caddie is confirmed as of now.

5) Ian Poulter

Majesticks GC’s co-captain, Ian Poulter, is all set to have a new caddie heading into the third season of LIV Golf in 2024. He has hired PGA Tour pro Brendon Todd’s former caddie David Clark. He parted ways with James Walton after over 15 years of association.

Caddies are a very important part of the game of golf. A good caddie will not just carry bags but also help a golfer find the right calculations before each shot. They help in reading the greens and the golf course. With multiple PGA Tour and LIV Golf players keenly looking for new associations, it will be exciting to see if their decision to make a change was worth it or not.