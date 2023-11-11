Australia Gears Up for LIV Golf’s Thrilling 2024 Return After Last Season’s Success

Apr 23, 2023; Adelaide, South Australia, AUS; Greg Norman addresses the crowd before the trophy presentation following the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide golf tournament at Grange Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has made the exciting choice to return to Adelaide for its 2024 season after it received a riveting welcome and a record-breaking turnout last season.

Advertisement

LIV is yet to announce its official calendar for the next year, but LIV CEO Greg Norman confirmed that the league will be in Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, the first stop named for the Saudi-funded tour’s schedule for 2024. Will the league be able to bank on the huge support that it received in Australia last season?

LIV Golf Strategizes Ahead of the Framework Agreement

As the date of the deadline for the framework agreement approaches, LIV Golf’s future becomes more and more uncertain. The new entity emerging out of the $3 billion merger will “undertake a full and objective empirical data-driven evaluation of LIV and its prospects and potential and will make a good faith assessment of the benefits of team golf in general, and PIF, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour will work together in an effort to determine how best to integrate team golf into PGA Tour and DP World Tour events going forward.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/livgolf_league/status/1723106102433255502?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LIV, thus, needs to cement its footing by giving the audience what they love. This year’s event in Adelaide had the largest crowd turnout for LIV Golf ever. And who can forget Chase Koepka’s viral hole-in-one at LIV Golf’s party hole?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LIVGolfUpdates/status/1649981131469488128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Norman thus commented, “The inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide showed the world how global audiences are embracing LIV Golf, which is breathing new life into the sport.”

“It was the highlight tournament of our league’s first official season and a historic demonstration of competition, entertainment and fanfare that golf fans deserve,” he added.

Advertisement

The framework agreement between the Saudi PIF, the PGA Tour, and the DP World Tour is due towards the end of the year, although it is estimated that the deadline could move ahead. There are many big names waiting to invest in the entity that will come out of this merger. Till then, LIV is in deep waters until it finds a rock to hang on to.