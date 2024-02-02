‘Being Around Rahm Will…’: Phil Mickelson Speaks Highly Of Young College Golf Talent Ahead Of LIV Golf Debut

Phil Mickelson was all praises for young talented golfer Caleb Surratt who just joined LIV Golf this week. The college sophomore will be part of Jon Rahm’s new team Legion XIII. He is most likely to be seen at the upcoming Mayakoba Invitational that starts on February 2.

Flushing It, a popular golf fan media page, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that had statements from Surratt and his views on playing alongside some of the top stars in golf. Later, the admin shared his views on the young golfer joining the league. He wrote that the golfer would be helped by Masters champion Rahm and the Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton.

Phil Mickelson later commented on the post and stated that Surratt was an “incredible talent” and that he would grow to play alongside Jon Rahm.

“This Is What Was Best For Me” – Caleb Surratt Explains His Decision To Join LIV Golf

Young talented amateur player Caleb Surratt was recently announced to be part of the LIV Golf 2024 season. His college golf team, the Tennesse Golf team, was the first to congratulate him on joining the cash-rich league. Later, in an interview, he explained why he decided to join the league.

Flushing It shared the statement from Surratt on X. The amateur golfer explained the course of action and how he decided to join LIV. He stated that it happened three weeks back after he played at the finals of the Jones Cup.

“Yeah, it’s obviously been a whirlwind of events. You go from — I went from playing my final Jones Cup, which was my last amateur event, to then spending time with my girlfriend in Florida to then receiving the call that afternoon saying it was official and then driving back to Knoxville, Tennessee, to move out of my dorm room. This was three weeks ago time,” Surratt said.

Caleb Surratt added that it was quite surreal for him to move out of his dorm room and now compete against some of the top players in golf. He added that joining LIV Golf seemed like a big opportunity for him and his career, so he made the move to join them.

“You go from moving out of your dorm room to competing with the best players in the world, and having two of them truly being your daily mentors on the golf course, it seemed like a big opportunity for me and my golf game, and of course everybody is going to be entitled to their opinion, but I have no doubt that this is what was best for me and my golf game and the future of my professional career.”

Caleb Surratt is currently ranked 10th in the World Golf Amateur Rankings. He has climbed as high as sixth in the rankings. The golfer is said to be one of the top amateur players who would have a really amazing professional career. With the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in his team, Mickelson’s prediction of him growing exponentially might certainly turn out to be true.