‘Great City, Great Golf Course, Great Fans’: Jon Rahm Excited For LIV Golf Adelaide, Impressed By Course And Enthusiastic Fans

Jon Rahm is all set to make his appearance at LIV Golf’s star event, the LIV Golf Adelaide, this week. The Spanish professional golfer, with his Legion XIII team, will be witnessing and competing alongside a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, and the golfer is excited to witness the experience. In a pre-tournament conference, Rahm talked about his expectations from the week.

“Well, yeah, it’s definitely one of those dates that when the season started it was highlighted because of how highly everybody spoke of the tournament, right? There was no negatives. Great city, great golf course, great fans.”

Furthermore, Rahm added that he had seen the golf course slightly and he thinks that it makes the event entertaining to witness.

“I’ve seen the golf course a little bit, and I can see why everybody was raving about it. If we don’t get a lot of wind, or any rain, which doesn’t look like it, it can get really firm and fast and make it a really entertaining event, not only for us, but for everybody watching.”

The sixth tournament of LIV’s 2024 season is scheduled to take place from April 26th to April 28th. Since he joined the LIV league, Rahm has participated in a total of five tournaments, finishing in the top 10 in all of them. With the same level of energy, he is finally ready to grab his first LIV win in Australia.

It is worth mentioning that, although the 29-year-old golfer is enjoying a successful transition to the Saudi-funded league, he also misses playing on the PGA Tour and wishes to participate again in the tour’s events, given that the rules change to allow LIV golfers to compete on the Tour.

PGA Tour Events That Jon Rahm Is Desperate To Compete In

Jon Rahm recently talked about the events that he aims to play in if the merger comes through. The Spaniard shared that he yearned to participate in all the four majors. He also reminisced his previous year’s Masters win in the week preceding the major this year. The golfer missed the course and the high of winning his first major there.

Additionally, Rahm is also eager to participate in the Ryder Cup. While speaking specifically about PGA Tour events, he expressed his desire to compete in The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open, the WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, and the Players Championship.

Rahm said (via Golf.com):

“Right now obviously it’s 14 LIV events that I want to play, so that, majors, Ryder Cup for sure, and then after that, yeah, there’s some PGA Tour events that if it’s not conflicting with my LIV schedule I’d love to go play,” Rahm said. “I’ve said numerous times and I’ll say it again, Palm Springs [the American Express], Torrey Pines [Farmers Insurance Open], Phoenix [WM Phoenix Open], LA [Genesis Invitational], if I’m allowed to be able to play, the Players [Players Championship]. Those are events that if I could, I would love to play.”

For now, an agreement awaits from the merger announced between the two tours last year in June. And the future of the LIV golfers depends on what agreements come out of the ongoing talks between the rival tours.