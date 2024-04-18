Brooks Koepka’s Hilariously Responds to Question About Tiger Woods Cheating Scandal

Brooks Koepka recently attended a Barstool Sports interview with Caleb Pressley. The Q&A session has a stipulation to keep a straight face while answering the question. Pressley asked him the first question whether he ever met Tiger Woods and followed it with a question about the latter’s cheating scandal and what was his reaction to it. The five-time major champion eventually managed to give a hilarious reply with a straight face.

At first, Caleb Pressley asked Brooks Koepka if he had ever met with Tiger Wood, to which, the five-time major champion replied,

“He’s a good dude”

Later on, Caleb Pressley asked,

“Did you tell him when you met him that when he was going through the hardest part of his life when he was doing all of that stuff with the waitresses that you and your friends were probably laughing and making some funny jokes about him?”

Brooks Koepka’s reply to this question was an absolute gem as he said,

“No, I did not.”

Back in 2009, Tiger Woods was allegedly exposed as a serial cheater. Thereafter, his wife Elin Nordegren (now ex-wife) chased him carrying a golf club. The 15-time major champion had to hop on to his Escalade to get away from his angry wife. However, he eventually crashed into a fire hydrant and met with a car accident.

What Happened Between Tiger Woods And Elin Nordegen? Where Is She Now?

Tiger Woods has been infamously linked with the 2009 infidelity scandal. At first, in November, the 15-time major champion was accused of having an extramarital affair nightclub manager. Later on, in December, multiple women came out claiming that they had an illicit relationship with the American golfer. Finally, after some days, he also accepted the infidelity and apologized for his deeds.

However, after Tiger Woods met with a car accident near his Windermere home, it was revealed that he and Elin got involved in domestic violence. Well, when Elin confronted Woods about his alleged extramarital affair, their conversation got heated. The golfer had to try an escape via his Escalade, however, his wife chased him carrying a golf club in her hand. That ultimately led to the 15-time major champion meeting with an accident.

In an argumentative conversation with the police, Tiger Woods revealed that Elin Nordegen had scratched his face causing all the visible lacerations. He also revealed that Elin had struck the club in his car multiple times before he could escape.

After the cheating scandal came out, things started to worsen between Tiger Woods and his wife Elin Nordegen. Eventually, in 2010, they decided to part ways with each other and filed an divorce. It was reported that the American golfer had to pay around $100,000,000 in settlement.

Years have passed, and things have changed. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegen remain to be very good “best friends.” Just for the sake of their children. They are often spotted together supporting their two children, Charlie and Sam Alexis.

Tiger Woods has surely moved on from his ex-wife Elin Nordegen and so has she. At present, she is dating former NFL star Jordan Cameron and she has two children with him. They both are happily together with their families.