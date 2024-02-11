HomeSearch

Brooks Koepka’s SmashGC Launches Community Impact Program To Increase Charity Efforts

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

Brooks Koepka

Sep 27, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Brooks Koepka speaks during a press conference for the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka‘s Smash GC has launched philanthropic ventures to increase charity efforts for the new LIV Golf season. The team went ahead and launched a community impact program to empower people through the game of golf. The program took place ahead of LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational and the program is named after the team’s name, called Smash for Success. 

It is designed to empower the budding new generation through the skills of clubs. This initiative will be highlighted with a scholarship and the Mentor of the Year Award. Let’s see what Captain Brooks Koepka thinks about this program!

Captain Brooks Koepka Talks About The Team’s Philanthropic Efforts

Brooks Koepka thinks this initiative will take the community to a better level.

“We’re pumped to be taking our community initiatives to the next level with our Smash for Success Scholarship and Mentor of the Year Award.”

Added to that, he continued,

“We want every junior golfer to apply and know that we’re supporting them. We believe in inspiring the next generation of golfers and the people they will grow to become.” 

This initiative will emphasize personal growth and include values like integrity, discipline, and other valuable insights taught through golf. In a year, the venture has built a foundation with potential growth. As part of their work, they’ve invited local community junior golfers from Palm Beach and coaches to attend the US-based LIV events. Smash GC gave the under-represented classes exposure to golf and live classes. 

Around 75 kids and 15 junior golf coaches attended eight events. The scholarship for the venture will go to a kid at LIV Golf Houston, taking place in June. The Mentor of the Year Award will be given at the LIV Golf Team Championship with a prize. The applications to be a part of this are open from February 6 and will be open till May 1. Koepka and his teammates, like Talor Gooch, visited student-athletes at Valley High School in Las Vegas. The student-athletes from there were present in the first round of the Vegas tournament

