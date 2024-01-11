Paige Spiranac Net Worth: How the Instagram Golf Influencer Made Her Millions?

Paige Spiranac’s popularity on social media is incomparable with any other golfer. Although her attempts to become a successful professional golfer may have failed, her hard work to become a top golf influencer has not. Popularity is not just the only thing that the 30-year-old American has earned so far. She has also accumulated a whopping net worth of $3 million.

As per a post by Marca back in 2022, they mentioned that Paige Spiranac makes something around £10,272.25 from each post on Instagram. If converted into US Dollars, it would be around $12,401.

Interestingly, Spiranac’s per Instagram post earnings are more than any other golfer, even Tiger Woods, who comes second and is reported to earn £8,501 (approximately $10,262) per post. While the third highest earner is Rory McIlroy who earns around £7,438 (approximately $8,979).

Spiranac currently has close to 3.9 million followers on Instagram which makes her the most popular golfer on the platform. The 15-time major champion Tiger Woods is ranked second with 3.3 million followers.

Exploring Paige Spiranac’s Endorsement Deals and Charity Works

The sensational golf influencer has a huge portfolio of brands that are associated with her. She has a notable endorsement deal with golf equipment manufacturer, Callaway Golf, for an undisclosed amount and tenure. She had been lately seen using Swag Golf’s headcovers, stand bags, and other golf accessories. She also endorses another golf-related company, 18Birdies.

Spiranac’s long list of endorsement deals and brand partnerships also include Octagon, Dynamic Brands, Shot Scope, BETSPERTS, X-Golf, PointsBet, and Club Champion.

Popularity and charm on social media have also got Spiranac to collaborate with Sports Illustrated, Lululemon, and Women’s Health in an attempt to promote fitness.

The golf diva has not just limited herself to collaborating with brands and money givers. She has also been supportive of various charitable organizations. She serves as a brand ambassador for CyberSmile Foundation, an international non-profit organization working towards tracking all kinds of cyberbullying and digital abuse. She is also reported to serve other charity organizations such as the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Habitat for Humanity.

Although Spiranac may be reported to have earned just $3 million so far, her earnings are almost certain to grow seeing her increasing popularity on social media.