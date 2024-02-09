‘I Can Guarantee That SSG Didn’t…Give Us A Bunch Of Money Just For Fun’: Max Homa Is Sure The SSG Will Improve Fan Experience

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Max Homa walks off the 18th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa thinks that the Strategic Sports Group didn’t invested a handsome amount of money for fun and will strive towards improving the golf fan’s experience, starting their blueprint with the Phoenix Open. Despite not being involved in the talks, Homa is confident about the SSG’s intentions as a group of sports owners who want a return on investment.

Homa reflected on his thoughts in an interview. What does the golfer feel about the deal? Let’s find out.

Max Homa Shares His Thoughts On The SSG-PGAT Deal

Homa views this SSG deal as a way for the sports group to bring about positive changes in the sport, especially for the fans.

“I can guarantee that SSG didn’t come in to give us a bunch of money just for fun…I would imagine they want to make their money back and then some. I would say one avenue would be to entertain the fans so that we have more fans while keeping the ones that we’ve got at the moment and making money that way. That’s just how I see it.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I don’t know enough about the business, but I don’t see how you could do all that by not improving the product and tailoring it to people watching. That’s just how I see most sports going.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3AeO2FNADW/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Phoenix Open is entertainment for fans, with a massive gallery to hold the audience. The hospitality includes music after each day’s round. That is why Homa feels it’s the blueprint for the SSG to get a return from fans. Apart from SSG’s intentions, Homa is very affectionate with this event as it takes place in his homeland, Scottsdale. He has also expressed his intent to come back as a fan at this event after retiring. Homa also feels that the culture of the city is breathtaking and that no place can replicate this fan buzz.

The golfer feels Scottsdale has a party atmosphere, which is absent in most places failing to reel in younger crowds. Homa sees the Phoenix Open as a celebration, and being a part of it is always a privilege.