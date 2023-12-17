Tiger Woods’ New Caddie at the PNC Championship Will Melt Your Heart

May 6, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Tiger Woods poses with his son Charlie Axel Woods, daughter Sam Alexis Woods, mother Kultida Woods, and girlfriend Erica Herman along with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an event at the White House in the Rose Garden. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has had several caddies in the past. But this time the legend surprised everyone with a special member at the PNC Championship. His 16-year-old teenage daughter, Sam Alexis, carried the bags of her father in Orlando for the PNC Championship Pro-Am. The family moment at the Ritz Carlton with Woods having both his son and daughter touched the hearts of his fans.

In the last three editions of the PNC Championship, Woods and his son were caddied by Joe LaCava. But since he joined the bag of Patrick Cantlay, Woods doesn’t have a fixed caddie. Other than PNC, LaCava and Woods have spent 12 years together and even had the last major triumph at Augusta National.

At the Hero World Challenge, Woods had confidante Rob McNamara carry his bag. Even during Pro-Am on Friday. But probably the golf god wanted to conclude his fall-season weekend with a family moment. This isn’t the first time Sam has witnessed her father play at a tournament. She was introduced to the world of sports at just six months old.

Tiger Woods’ Daughter is an Integral Part of the Golf Lookbook

Sam Alexis is a soccer player by heart but she has been a support system for her father during his golf tournaments. She also attended the induction ceremony for her father’s Hall of Fame title where she became emotional, explaining the perilous journey Woods has gone through following the 2021 accident. She called her father a fighter who struggled to get back on his feet.

Alexis and Charlie were also present during the 2019 Masters Championship, where Tiger clinched the major title. But this wasn’t the first time Sam witnessed her father win a major. Sam might not remember but she saw her father clinch a major at the 2008 US Open when she barely turned a year old. Apart from this, Sam and her mother, Elin Nordegren, witnessed the 2020 PNC Championship, cheering for Tiger and Charlie in the audience.

In this PNC edition, Charlie has his friend Luke Wise in his bag. The duo took their high school to the state-level championship in November. As Charlie caddies for Tiger, so does Bobbi for Steve Stricker. Another common factor between team Woods and team Stricker is that both sit at T11 with an 8-under. Team Woods had eight successful birdies with two consecutive putts on holes 17 and 18.

As of now, the game is going well. Woods also seems to have advanced from his injuries and is doing well on the greens.