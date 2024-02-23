Does Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac’s Recent Inquiry About NASCAR Hinting A Potential Passion Switch?

Paige Spiranac is a retired golfer working as a full-time social media influencer. Recently, the beauty has shown interest in NASCAR and this might indicate a possible switch from golf to the racing industry.

Spiranac tried to qualify for the LPGA in 2016 but missed the chance by inches. Since then, she’s been helping budding golfers with new golf techniques and also shares insights into her golf journey through the OnlyPaige fan page. Thus, she is quite popular for her golf influence and social media presence. But suddenly, her NASCAR inquiry tweet sparked several questions regarding her career switch. What is in the tweet? Let’s dive deeper to find out!

Paige Spiranac posts a tweet indicating a career switch

The 30-year-old American golf influencer was once a gymnast, so staying in shape is a huge necessity in her daily life. This body positivity and interest in golf had made her popular and bestowed upon her numerous fans. As a result of her popularity, she got top-tier endorsement offers, although she’s not a regular golfer.

But, the well-known Paige Spiranac, who was once a gymnast and is now a golf influencer, maybe taking an interest in sports cars as well. In her recent tweet, she wrote,

“I’m trying to get more into NASCAR, So tell me who I should be rooting for?!”

It’s not the first time she has taken an interest in motorsports. Previously, she appeared in Miami and joined Dylan LeBeau to learn about his job. He also taught her ways of climbing in and out of the motor car.

Following that, Paige Spiranac asked her fans whether they wanted to see more such content on social media. Apart from golf and NASCAR, she took an interest in the MLB and cheered for the Milwaukee Brewers combating New York Yankees in 2022. Thus, only time can tell whether this is just a mere interest or whether the golf influencer is changing her passion.