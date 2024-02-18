Can Patrick Cantlay Win The Genesis Invitational To Become The Second Wire-To-Wire Champion Of The Event? Exploring The Leader’s Odds

Feb 17, 2024; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay tees off on the eighteenth hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay has entered the final round of the Genesis Invitational as a top-ranked player on the leaderboard. He has a two-stroke lead of tied second-ranked players, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele. The 31-year-old American has a score of 14 under par and is heading with +110 odds for Sunday’s play at Riviera Golf Course.

If the eight-time PGA Tour winner wins this week, he will become only the second wire-to-wire champion of the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament. The first and only player to win the tournament outright was Joaquin Niemann. He won the tournament in 2022 and topped the leaderboard in all four rounds. However, he was absent from the tournament since he joined the LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, considering Patrick Cantlay’s form at the Genesis Invitational, he is definitely a favorite to win the tournament. He is followed by Xander Schauffele with second-best odds of +275, as per BetMGM Sportsbook, for the final round at Riviera Golf Course.

Let’s see some top players with the best odds for the final round on Sunday:

Patrick Cantlay (+110) Xander Schauffele (+275) Will Zalatoris (+450) Luke List (+1400) Jason Day (+2000)

To win his ninth PGA Tour title, Patrick Cantlay must play safe and maintain a decent lead across all holes at the Genesis Invitational. If he manages to shoot a bogey-free round on Sunday, then he is surely going to become the second wire-to-wire champion at the Riviera Golf Course.

Analyzing Patrick Cantlay’s Performance In First Three Rounds Of Genesis Invitational

The 31-year-old has been sensational since day one of the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament at Riviera Golf Course. He shot a career-best 7 under 64 in the opening round to finish on the top of the leaderboard on Thursday. He was then followed by Cameron Davis, Jason Day, and Luke List by one stroke.

Patrick Cantlay was again phenomenal in the second round of the Genesis Invitational. He shot a brilliant bogey-free round of 6 under 65 on Friday and ended up as a 36-hole leader. Then, on Saturday, he tried playing safe but sank three birdies and two bogeys to score 1 under 70.

The former Ryder Cup star player is all set to start his final at 2:15 p.m. with tied second-ranked Xander Schauffele on Sunday at Riviera Golf Course. Despite having the best odds entering the final day’s play at Tiger Woods hosted tournament, he would have to be more cautious and keep a check on the leaderboard. It will be really interesting to see of the American gets his hands of whopping $4 million prize money.