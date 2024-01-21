Who Is Phil Mickelson Sponsored By In 2024? How Much Does The LIV Golfer Earn Through Brand Endorsements?

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Phil Mickelson looks on during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson is probably the second biggest name in the professional golf circuit after Tiger Woods. He has recorded 57 professional wins which includes 45 on the PGA Tour and 11 on the DP World Tour. His tournament wins stats also include 6 major titles.

The lefty golfer has recorded wins and garnered tons of money side by side. Although his net worth figures differ in different sources, it is yet estimated to be close to $400 million. His endorsement deals last year earned him around $2 million as per Forbes.

Phil Mickelson’s sponsors portfolio has some established brands in the market. It includes Grayhawk Golf Club, headwear company Melin, America-based clothing line Mizzen+Main, and Intrepid Financial Partners. He also has endorsement deals with premium watch manufacturer Rolex and an airline company VistaJet.

The six-time major champion also had endorsement deals with Ford Motors, ExxonMobil, KPMG, Callaway Golf, Amgen, and Enbrel. He also had a 15-year-long sponsorship deal with Barclays that ended back in 2016.

Exploring Phil Mickelson’s Business Ventures

The lefty golfer does not just have brilliant short-game skills on the course, he also has a great business mind off the course. He has invested in several profit-making business ventures throughout his life. He has put a huge share of his money into six golf courses across Arizona which fetches him enormous profit.

Mickelson also started a coffee manufacturing company, For Wellness, alongside his long-time friend and Jon Rahm’s coach, Dave Phillipe. The company has a large variety of food and other beverages in its collection. He is often seen endorsing his brand on his social media handles.

Apart from business ventures, the 53-year-old American golfer is also fond of writing. He has written several books illustrating his professional golf career and personal life. His most famous book, ‘One Magical Sunday‘ focused a lot on how he managed his personal and professional life.

The former PGA Tour golfer, Phil Mickelson, has achieved everything a golfer would want from his life. His trophy cabinet is full of important tournament titles. His bank account is certainly full of money. There is nothing he would wish for in his career now.