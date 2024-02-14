2024 Genesis Invitational: Prize Money, Purse, Field And Top Picks

Apr 7, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Network

The PGA Tour is all set to host its third signature event of the ongoing season, the 2024 Genesis Invitational. It is a Tiger Woods-hosted event with a whopping prize purse of $20,000,000. The winner of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Course, will receive a massive $4,000,000 paycheck as prize money.

Interestingly, the winner’s share is 20 percent of the overall prize purse. Also, if a player ends up as a solo runner-up, he will earn $2,200,000 in prize money which is 11 percent of the prize purse. The player finishing on the solo 50th rank will receive a decent paycheck worth $52,000.

Take a look at the prize money breakout of the 2024 Genesis Invitational as per PGA Tour’s official website:

Pos. Pct. Amount 2 Tied 3 Tied 4 Tied 5 Tied 6 Tied 7 Tied 8 Tied 9 Tied 10 Tied 1 20% $4,000,000.00 $3,100,000.00 $2,533,333.25 $2,150,000.00 $1,888,000.00 $1,700,000.00 $1,557,142.88 $1,443,250.00 $1,349,555.50 $1,270,200.00 2 11% $2,200,000.00 $1,800,000.00 $1,533,333.38 $1,360,000.00 $1,240,000.00 $1,150,000.00 $1,078,000.00 $1,018,250.00 $966,888.88 $921,600.00 3 7% $1,400,000.00 $1,200,000.00 $1,080,000.00 $1,000,000.00 $940,000.00 $891,000.00 $849,428.56 $812,750.00 $779,555.56 $748,800.00 4 5% $1,000,000.00 $920,000.00 $866,666.69 $825,000.00 $789,200.00 $757,666.69 $728,857.12 $702,000.00 $676,444.44 $651,800.00 5 4.20% $840,000.00 $800,000.00 $766,666.69 $736,500.00 $709,200.00 $683,666.69 $659,428.56 $636,000.00 $613,111.12 $590,700.00 6 3.80% $760,000.00 $730,000.00 $702,000.00 $676,500.00 $652,400.00 $629,333.31 $606,857.12 $584,750.00 $563,000.00 $543,600.00 7 3.50% $700,000.00 $673,000.00 $648,666.69 $625,500.00 $603,200.00 $581,333.31 $559,714.31 $538,375.00 $519,555.56 $502,500.00 8 3.23% $646,000.00 $623,000.00 $600,666.69 $579,000.00 $557,600.00 $536,333.31 $515,285.72 $497,000.00 $480,555.56 $465,400.00 9 3% $600,000.00 $578,000.00 $556,666.69 $535,500.00 $514,400.00 $493,500.00 $475,714.28 $459,875.00 $445,333.34 $431,700.00 10 2.78% $556,000.00 $535,000.00 $514,000.00 $493,000.00 $472,200.00 $455,000.00 $439,857.16 $426,000.00 $413,000.00 $400,600.00 11 2.57% $514,000.00 $493,000.00 $472,000.00 $451,250.00 $434,800.00 $420,500.00 $407,428.56 $395,125.00 $383,333.34 $371,900.00 12 2.36% $472,000.00 $451,000.00 $430,333.34 $415,000.00 $401,800.00 $389,666.66 $378,142.84 $367,000.00 $356,111.12 $345,500.00 13 2.15% $430,000.00 $409,500.00 $396,000.00 $384,250.00 $373,200.00 $362,500.00 $352,000.00 $341,625.00 $331,444.44 $321,600.00 14 1.95% $389,000.00 $379,000.00 $369,000.00 $359,000.00 $349,000.00 $339,000.00 $329,000.00 $319,125.00 $309,555.56 $300,200.00 15 1.85% $369,000.00 $359,000.00 $349,000.00 $339,000.00 $329,000.00 $319,000.00 $309,142.84 $299,625.00 $290,333.34 $281,300.00 16 1.75% $349,000.00 $339,000.00 $329,000.00 $319,000.00 $309,000.00 $299,166.66 $289,714.28 $280,500.00 $271,555.56 $262,800.00 17 1.65% $329,000.00 $319,000.00 $309,000.00 $299,000.00 $289,200.00 $279,833.34 $270,714.28 $261,875.00 $253,222.22 $244,700.00 18 1.55% $309,000.00 $299,000.00 $289,000.00 $279,250.00 $270,000.00 $261,000.00 $252,285.72 $243,750.00 $235,333.33 $227,900.00 19 1.45% $289,000.00 $279,000.00 $269,333.34 $260,250.00 $251,400.00 $242,833.33 $234,428.58 $226,125.00 $218,888.89 $212,400.00 20 1.35% $269,000.00 $259,500.00 $250,666.67 $242,000.00 $233,600.00 $225,333.33 $217,142.86 $210,125.00 $203,888.89 $198,200.00 21 1.25% $250,000.00 $241,500.00 $233,000.00 $224,750.00 $216,600.00 $208,500.00 $201,714.28 $195,750.00 $190,333.33 $185,300.00 22 1.17% $233,000.00 $224,500.00 $216,333.33 $208,250.00 $200,200.00 $193,666.67 $188,000.00 $182,875.00 $178,111.11 $173,600.00 23 1.08% $216,000.00 $208,000.00 $200,000.00 $192,000.00 $185,800.00 $180,500.00 $175,714.28 $171,250.00 $167,000.00 $162,900.00 24 1% $200,000.00 $192,000.00 $184,000.00 $178,250.00 $173,400.00 $169,000.00 $164,857.14 $160,875.00 $157,000.00 $153,200.00 25 0.92% $184,000.00 $176,000.00 $171,000.00 $166,750.00 $162,800.00 $159,000.00 $155,285.72 $151,625.00 $148,000.00 $144,600.00 26 0.84% $168,000.00 $164,500.00 $161,000.00 $157,500.00 $154,000.00 $150,500.00 $147,000.00 $143,500.00 $140,222.22 $137,100.00 27 0.81% $161,000.00 $157,500.00 $154,000.00 $150,500.00 $147,000.00 $143,500.00 $140,000.00 $136,750.00 $133,666.67 $130,700.00 28 0.77% $154,000.00 $150,500.00 $147,000.00 $143,500.00 $140,000.00 $136,500.00 $133,285.72 $130,250.00 $127,333.34 $124,500.00 29 0.74% $147,000.00 $143,500.00 $140,000.00 $136,500.00 $133,000.00 $129,833.34 $126,857.14 $124,000.00 $121,222.22 $118,500.00 30 0.70% $140,000.00 $136,500.00 $133,000.00 $129,500.00 $126,400.00 $123,500.00 $120,714.29 $118,000.00 $115,333.34 $112,800.00 31 0.67% $133,000.00 $129,500.00 $126,000.00 $123,000.00 $120,200.00 $117,500.00 $114,857.14 $112,250.00 $109,777.78 $107,400.00 32 0.63% $126,000.00 $122,500.00 $119,666.66 $117,000.00 $114,400.00 $111,833.34 $109,285.71 $106,875.00 $104,555.55 $102,300.00 33 0.60% $119,000.00 $116,500.00 $114,000.00 $111,500.00 $109,000.00 $106,500.00 $104,142.86 $101,875.00 $99,666.66 $97,500.00 34 0.57% $114,000.00 $111,500.00 $109,000.00 $106,500.00 $104,000.00 $101,666.66 $99,428.57 $97,250.00 $95,111.11 $93,000.00 35 0.55% $109,000.00 $106,500.00 $104,000.00 $101,500.00 $99,200.00 $97,000.00 $94,857.14 $92,750.00 $90,666.66 $88,600.00 36 0.52% $104,000.00 $101,500.00 $99,000.00 $96,750.00 $94,600.00 $92,500.00 $90,428.57 $88,375.00 $86,333.34 $84,300.00 37 0.50% $99,000.00 $96,500.00 $94,333.34 $92,250.00 $90,200.00 $88,166.66 $86,142.86 $84,125.00 $82,111.11 $80,100.00 38 0.47% $94,000.00 $92,000.00 $90,000.00 $88,000.00 $86,000.00 $84,000.00 $82,000.00 $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 39 0.45% $90,000.00 $88,000.00 $86,000.00 $84,000.00 $82,000.00 $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,200.00 40 0.43% $86,000.00 $84,000.00 $82,000.00 $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,222.22 $68,600.00 41 0.41% $82,000.00 $80,000.00 $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,250.00 $66,666.66 $65,200.00 42 0.39% $78,000.00 $76,000.00 $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,285.71 $64,750.00 $63,333.33 $62,100.00 43 0.37% $74,000.00 $72,000.00 $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,000.00 $64,333.33 $62,857.14 $61,500.00 $60,333.33 $59,300.00 44 0.35% $70,000.00 $68,000.00 $66,000.00 $64,000.00 $62,400.00 $61,000.00 $59,714.29 $58,625.00 $57,666.67 $56,800.00 45 0.33% $66,000.00 $64,000.00 $62,000.00 $60,500.00 $59,200.00 $58,000.00 $57,000.00 $56,125.00 $55,333.33 $54,600.00 46 0.31% $62,000.00 $60,000.00 $58,666.67 $57,500.00 $56,400.00 $55,500.00 $54,714.29 $54,000.00 $53,333.33 $52,700.00 47 0.29% $58,000.00 $57,000.00 $56,000.00 $55,000.00 $54,200.00 $53,500.00 $52,857.14 $52,250.00 $51,666.67 $51,100.00 48 0.28% $56,000.00 $55,000.00 $54,000.00 $53,250.00 $52,600.00 $52,000.00 $51,428.57 $50,875.00 $50,333.33 $49,800.00 49 0.27% $54,000.00 $53,000.00 $52,333.33 $51,750.00 $51,200.00 $50,666.67 $50,142.86 $49,625.00 $49,111.11 $48,600.00 50 0.26% $52,000.00 $51,500.00 $51,000.00 $50,500.00 $50,000.00 $49,500.00 $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,500.00 Total $20,000,000.00 51 0.26% $51,000.00 $50,500.00 $50,000.00 $49,500.00 $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,000.00 $46,500.00 52 0.25% $50,000.00 $49,500.00 $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,000.00 $46,500.00 $46,000.00 $45,500.00 53 0.25% $49,000.00 $48,500.00 $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,000.00 $46,500.00 $46,000.00 $45,500.00 $45,000.00 $44,500.00 54 0.24% $48,000.00 $47,500.00 $47,000.00 $46,500.00 $46,000.00 $45,500.00 $45,000.00 $44,500.00 $44,000.00 $43,500.00 55 0.24% $47,000.00 $46,500.00 $46,000.00 $45,500.00 $45,000.00 $44,500.00 $44,000.00 $43,500.00 $43,000.00 $42,500.00 56 0.23% $46,000.00 $45,500.00 $45,000.00 $44,500.00 $44,000.00 $43,500.00 $43,000.00 $42,500.00 $42,000.00 $41,500.00 57 0.23% $45,000.00 $44,500.00 $44,000.00 $43,500.00 $43,000.00 $42,500.00 $42,000.00 $41,500.00 $41,000.00 $40,500.00 58 0.22% $44,000.00 $43,500.00 $43,000.00 $42,500.00 $42,000.00 $41,500.00 $41,000.00 $40,500.00 $40,000.00 $39,500.00 59 0.22% $43,000.00 $42,500.00 $42,000.00 $41,500.00 $41,000.00 $40,500.00 $40,000.00 $39,500.00 $39,000.00 $38,500.00 60 0.21% $42,000.00 $41,500.00 $41,000.00 $40,500.00 $40,000.00 $39,500.00 $39,000.00 $38,500.00 $38,000.00 $37,500.00 61 0.21% $41,000.00 $40,500.00 $40,000.00 $39,500.00 $39,000.00 $38,500.00 $38,000.00 $37,500.00 $37,000.00 $36,500.00 62 0.20% $40,000.00 $39,500.00 $39,000.00 $38,500.00 $38,000.00 $37,500.00 $37,000.00 $36,500.00 $36,000.00 63 0.20% $39,000.00 $38,500.00 $38,000.00 $37,500.00 $37,000.00 $36,500.00 $36,000.00 $35,500.00 64 0.19% $38,000.00 $37,500.00 $37,000.00 $36,500.00 $36,000.00 $35,500.00 $35,000.00 65 0.19% $37,000.00 $36,500.00 $36,000.00 $35,500.00 $35,000.00 $34,500.00 66 0.18% $36,000.00 $35,500.00 $35,000.00 $34,500.00 $34,000.00 67 0.18% $35,000.00 $34,500.00 $34,000.00 $33,500.00 68 0.17% $34,000.00 $33,500.00 $33,000.00 69 0.17% $33,000.00 $32,500.00 70 0.16% $32,000.00

Top Players On The Field Of The Genesis Invitational

The upcoming PGA Tour signature event will feature a shorter field of 71 players including four sponsor’s exemption. The field is headlined by returning 15-time major champion Tiger Woods who is also the host of the Riviera Golf Course tournament.

A total of 40 players from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee up at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy are all set to make their presence felt this week. The reigning FedEx Cup Champion Vitor Hovland will also be returning after taking a break from last week’s WM Phoenix Open.

The reigning US Open champion and Open Champion, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, are also confirmed to be on the field at the Riviera Golf Course tournament. Fan favorite golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood are also set to tee off at the upcoming PGA Tour signature event.

Other notable players at the 2024 Genesis Invitational are young guns such as Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Tom Kim. The 2024 American Express champion Nick Dunlap is also set to make his debut at Riviera Golf Course. Gary Woodland has also been invited as one of the four sponsor’s exemptions at the upcoming PGA Tour signature event.

One of the biggest names missing from the field this week are the World No. 3 Jon Rahm and No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton, owing to their LIV Golf move.

With reigning champion Rahm being left out of the field, it is certain that a new champion will be crowned at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. The upcoming signature event will be one of the most exciting tournaments of the 2024 season, especially, with the GOAT Tiger Woods competing in it.