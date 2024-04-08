Akshay Bhatia Secures Valero Texas Open Victory in Playoff Thriller as He Earns His Spot at The 2024 Masters

Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Akshay Bhatia poses with the championship trophy after winning on the first playoff hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Akshay Bhatia clinched his second PGA Tour victory after winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open in a playoff round against Denny McCarthy. The American professional golfer had an incredible form right from the start of the event as he had a bogey-free round on the first day that saw him score 9-under 63.

Bhatia then delivered a solid performance on day two with four birdies and two bogeys, finishing with a score of 2-under 70. He continued his strong showing into the third day, securing six birdies and two bogeys, which brought him to a 4-under 68.

On the fourth and final day, Akshay Bhatia held the lead up to the 10th hole, but McCarthy’s impressive run of birdies on eight of the back nine holes pushed him to finish at 20 under par, setting the stage for a playoff round between the two.

In the playoff, Bhatia secured a birdie on the first hole, while McCarthy stumbled with a double bogey. Notably, Akshay Bhatia had been dealing with a left shoulder injury before the playoffs, but swift treatment allowed him to compete effectively. He managed to land his third shot on the green, ultimately positioning him to clinch the Masters‘ spot.

Akshay Bhatia then disclosed one of the reasons why he wanted to win the event and shared (via BBC):

“It was just incredible to be able to be in this position. My mum’s birthday was on 1 April, and her wish was [for me] to get into the Masters. So I hope I make her proud.”

With this stunning win, Akshay Bhatia got an invite to the upcoming Masters which he was eyeing for. Now, it would be intriguing to see him perform his best in a field filled with talented golfers.

