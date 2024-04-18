Collin Morikawa Reflects On Two Hilarious Lessons Learned From The 2024 Masters

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa reacts after losing to Team Europe golfer Viktor Hovland (not pictured) on the 15th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Collin Morikawa entered Sunday’s round of the Masters Tournament with one shot behind Scottie Scheffler, and it seemed as though Morikawa might clinch the green jacket, but a few double bogeys resulted in a massacre. He also reflected upon how greed took over him and cost him immensely. Thus, the golfer took to social media to write about the two lessons he learned from the Masters Tournament, which were::

“1. Don’t hit it in the water on 11, duh 2. Get better at tee flips so I’m always going second.”

Morikawa, at last, had to settle for a T3 position after being rewarded with two double bogeys on holes 9 and 11. His final score after the four days was six shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who clinched his second green jacket after 2022. After this tournament, Collin’s next target is the RBC Heritage, which flaunts a purse of $20 million.

Moreover, the American professional golfer has had a good record in the previous editions of the Masters. And his performances have only improved with time.

Collin Morikawa’s Performance In The Previous Masters Editions vs His Performance In The 2024 Masters

Morikawa’s opening round in the 2024 Masters saw three birdies and settled his score at 71 at the end of the round. In the second and third rounds, he carded a total of nine birdies and finished at 70, and 69 at the end of both rounds. With that, the LIV golfer was in a good position to clinch the title, but two double bogeys and one single bogey cost him a lot in the last round, eventually landing him at 74.

Thus, Collin finally secured the T3 position and had to stay content with that. In his previous Masters starts, his debut year in 2020 saw a T44 finish. He finished at T18 finish in 2021 and T5 in 2022. The golfer ended up at T10 in 2023.

His performance at the 2024 Masters was better, and if he maintains his form, he will surely be on the path to winning the title in the future.