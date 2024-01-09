HomeSearch

Dubai Invitational 2024: When And Where is DP World Tour’s First Event of 2024 Happening Featuring Rory McIlroy?

Kunal Singh
|Published January 09, 2024

Rory McIlroy

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The DP World Tour is returning after almost a month’s hiatus with the first-ever Dubai Invitational 2024. The newest tournament in the Tour’s 2024 schedule is planned to be held at Dubai Creek Resort in the UAE. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, January 11, and will be played through Sunday, January 14. Just like all the other events, it will also follow the same 72-hole format with one twist. It will also have a pro-am event.

The field of Dubai Invitational 2024 has also been announced. Initially, 60 professional golfers and 60 amateur golfers will share the field at Dubai Creek Resort in UAE. However, after the end of the first three rounds, only professional players will progress to the fourth and final round.

Dubai Invitational 2024 is scheduled at Dubai Creek Resort. The golf course was established back in 1993 and is the second oldest course in the United Arab Emirates. It is a par 71 course and is spread along a length of 7,059 yards.

The prize purse of the Dubai Invitational 2024 is $2.5 million, which is comparatively less than other DP World Tour tournaments. It will offer 3,000 Race to Dubai points. The winner of the tournament will receive a paycheck of $425,000, and a direct entry into the Genesis Scottish Open and all the Back 9 phase tournaments.

Exploring Top Golfers Confirmed to Play at The Dubai Invitational 2024

The Dubai Invitational 2024 field has four golfers from the top 50 list on the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked golfer who is going to participate at Dubai Creek Resort in UAE. The captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup-winning European team, Luke Donald, will also be teeing off on Thursday, January 11.

Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, and his brother Rasmus Hojgaard, are other top stars on the field list of the Dubai Invitational 2024.

Let’s have a closer look at the 60-player field of the upcoming DP World Tour event:

  1. Adri Arnaus
  2. Adrian Meronk
  3. Adrian Otaegui
  4. Antoine Rozner
  5. Ashun Wu
  6. Callum Shinkwin
  7. Calum Hill
  8. Connor Syme
  9. Dale Whitnell
  10. Dan Bradbury
  11. Daniel Brown
  12. Daniel Gavins
  13. Daniel Hillier
  14. Ewen Ferguson
  15. Francesco Molinari
  16. Grant Forrest
  17. Guido Migliozzi
  18. Haotong Li
  19. Hennie Du Plessis
  20. Hurly Long
  21. Jeff Winther
  22. Jens Dantorp
  23. Joost Luiten
  24. Jordan Smith
  25. Jorge Campillo
  26. Julien Brun
  27. Julien Guerrier
  28. Kalle Samooja
  29. Ken Weyand
  30. Luke Donald
  31. Marcel Siem
  32. Marcus Armitage
  33. Marcus Helligkilde
  34. Matthew Baldwin
  35. Matthew Southgate
  36. Maximilian Kieffer
  37. Nacho Elvira
  38. Nathan Kimsey
  39. Nick Bachem
  40. Nicolai Højgaard
  41. Ockie Strydom
  42. Oliver Wilson
  43. Pablo Larrazábal
  44. Rasmus Højgaard
  45. Richard Mansell
  46. Richie Ramsay
  47. Romain Langasque
  48. Rory McIlroy
  49. Ryan Fox
  50. Sean Crocker
  51. Sebastian Söderberg
  52. Simon Forsström
  53. Thomas Bjørn
  54. Thorbjørn Olesen
  55. Thriston Lawrence
  56. Todd Clements
  57. Tom Mckibbin
  58. Tommy Fleetwood
  59. Yannik Paul
  60. Zander Lombard

Interestingly, the Dubai Invitational is slated to be a biennial tournament. So, winning the newest DP World Tour event means holding the title for the next two years. Now, it would be exciting to see who is going to lift the newest European Tour trophy on Sunday, January 14 at Dubai Creek Resort.

