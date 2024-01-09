Dubai Invitational 2024: When And Where is DP World Tour’s First Event of 2024 Happening Featuring Rory McIlroy?

September 26, 2023; Rome, ITALY; Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The DP World Tour is returning after almost a month’s hiatus with the first-ever Dubai Invitational 2024. The newest tournament in the Tour’s 2024 schedule is planned to be held at Dubai Creek Resort in the UAE. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, January 11, and will be played through Sunday, January 14. Just like all the other events, it will also follow the same 72-hole format with one twist. It will also have a pro-am event.

The field of Dubai Invitational 2024 has also been announced. Initially, 60 professional golfers and 60 amateur golfers will share the field at Dubai Creek Resort in UAE. However, after the end of the first three rounds, only professional players will progress to the fourth and final round.

Dubai Invitational 2024 is scheduled at Dubai Creek Resort. The golf course was established back in 1993 and is the second oldest course in the United Arab Emirates. It is a par 71 course and is spread along a length of 7,059 yards.

The prize purse of the Dubai Invitational 2024 is $2.5 million, which is comparatively less than other DP World Tour tournaments. It will offer 3,000 Race to Dubai points. The winner of the tournament will receive a paycheck of $425,000, and a direct entry into the Genesis Scottish Open and all the Back 9 phase tournaments.

Exploring Top Golfers Confirmed to Play at The Dubai Invitational 2024

The Dubai Invitational 2024 field has four golfers from the top 50 list on the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the top-ranked golfer who is going to participate at Dubai Creek Resort in UAE. The captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup-winning European team, Luke Donald, will also be teeing off on Thursday, January 11.

Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Francesco Molinari, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, and his brother Rasmus Hojgaard, are other top stars on the field list of the Dubai Invitational 2024.

Let’s have a closer look at the 60-player field of the upcoming DP World Tour event:

Adri Arnaus Adrian Meronk Adrian Otaegui Antoine Rozner Ashun Wu Callum Shinkwin Calum Hill Connor Syme Dale Whitnell Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Daniel Gavins Daniel Hillier Ewen Ferguson Francesco Molinari Grant Forrest Guido Migliozzi Haotong Li Hennie Du Plessis Hurly Long Jeff Winther Jens Dantorp Joost Luiten Jordan Smith Jorge Campillo Julien Brun Julien Guerrier Kalle Samooja Ken Weyand Luke Donald Marcel Siem Marcus Armitage Marcus Helligkilde Matthew Baldwin Matthew Southgate Maximilian Kieffer Nacho Elvira Nathan Kimsey Nick Bachem Nicolai Højgaard Ockie Strydom Oliver Wilson Pablo Larrazábal Rasmus Højgaard Richard Mansell Richie Ramsay Romain Langasque Rory McIlroy Ryan Fox Sean Crocker Sebastian Söderberg Simon Forsström Thomas Bjørn Thorbjørn Olesen Thriston Lawrence Todd Clements Tom Mckibbin Tommy Fleetwood Yannik Paul Zander Lombard

Interestingly, the Dubai Invitational is slated to be a biennial tournament. So, winning the newest DP World Tour event means holding the title for the next two years. Now, it would be exciting to see who is going to lift the newest European Tour trophy on Sunday, January 14 at Dubai Creek Resort.