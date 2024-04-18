‘Either He Wins Or He Finishes Kind of Top 5’: Wyndham Clark Acknowledges Golf’s Dominant Force In Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark recently discussed the remarkable form of Scottie Scheffler after the golfer clinched his third win of the season. The 30-year-old golfer described Scheffler as a dominant force in the world of golf, noting his stellar performances.

Moreover, Clark also expressed his admiration for Scheffler’s consistency, pointing out that he is always in contention—either winning a tournament or securing a top-5 finish.

Wyndham Clark said (via Irish Golfer):

“But the thing that I really am impressed by him (Scheffler) is just the consistency that he’s always in contention, and either he wins or he finishes kind of top 5.”

Furthermore, he added that there is a gap in performance between him and Scottie Scheffler, expressing his desire to close that gap.

“I do think there’s a little gap right now, and I’m hoping as I progress as a player mentally and physically and everything that maybe by the end of the year or sometime next year maybe I’ve closed that gap a little bit.”

Wyndham Clark also believes that players, including himself, need to view Scottie Scheffler as a rival on the course. He sees this challenging situation as an opportunity for them to improve the overall quality of their game.

It is important to note that Scheffler has participated in nine tournaments this season and has made the cut in all of them. He has secured eight top-10 finishes and six top-5 finishes while also triumphing thrice. He is all set to participate in another tournament in a few hours alongside Wyndham Clark.

Which Tournament Is Wyndham Clark Going to Play Next?

Wyndham Clark is all set to kick off his first round at the RBC Heritage Open at the Harbour Town Golf Links. The 2023 U.S. Open winner will aim to clinch another victory at the fifth signature event of the season.

Clark has played in nine events this season and made the cut in seven. He has even triumphed at the second signature event of the tour, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with a one-stroke margin against Ludvig Åberg.

The World No. 5 was also a runner-up at the fourth signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, before taking a T2 position at the Players Championship.

The odds of Wyndham Clark winning the upcoming event are +3500. He was, however, on the T29 position on the 2023 RBC Heritage Open leaderboard. Nonetheless, with his current form, especially at the signature events, there is a strong possibility that Clark may perform his best in the quest to win the event.