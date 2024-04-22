Wyndham Clark Reflects on Strong Finish At RBC Heritage And Acknowledges Nelly Korda’s Historic Achievement

Wyndham Clark tees off hole two during the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Wyndham Clark reflects on his strong finish at the ongoing RBC Heritage. The American professional golfer is currently sharing a tie for the second position with three other golfers on the leaderboard after scoring a total of 15 under par.

Post his fourth round, he was questioned as to what this finish in a signature event means to him. In response, Clark highlighted the significant FedEx points and substantial prize money linked to the event. He also pointed out that everyone is currently chasing Scottie Scheffler as the World No. 1 is presently dominating the golf circuit with his outstanding performance.

Wyndham Clark said:

“Yeah, I mean, it’s huge. The points are big, and obviously, the money’s nice. But everyone’s trying to chase Scotty, and he’s making it really tough, because he keeps winning. But being second or third in the points list is big, and that’s huge for me”

Furthermore, Wyndham Clark even reflected on women’s golf and Nelly Korda‘s unbelievable form. He added:

“Yeah, I mean, oh my gosh. I mean, Scotty’s about to win four out of five or whatever it is, and that’s unbelievable. To win five in a row is amazing, and especially one being a major that she (Nelly Korda) just won. So kudos to her.”

It is worth mentioning that Scottie Scheffler is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 20 under par, although he is yet to complete the last three holes of the final round. The fourth round of the RBC Heritage got suspended due to rainy situations on April 21 and is going to resume on April 22, at 6 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Wyndham Clark has completed all four rounds before taking the T2 spot on the leaderboard. Scheffler’s has high chances of taking home another victory due to his consistency and Clark has admitted to this, even before the tournament started.

What Did Wyndham Clark Comment About Scottie Scheffler’s Consistency?

Before the start of the RBC Heritage, Scottie Scheffler came to the field, winning the first major of men, The Masters tournament with a total score of 11 under par. Not just that, this season, the 27-year-old golfer has even clinched two more victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 season saw the golfer finish inside the top 5 positions six times, excluding the ongoing RBC Heritage. Considering all these facts, Wyndham Clark praised Scheffler’s consistency while noting the golfer’s stellar performance.

Wyndham Clark said (via Irish Golfer):

“But the thing that I really am impressed by him (Scheffler) is just the consistency that he’s always in contention, and either he wins or he finishes kind of top 5.”

Now, it will be intriguing to watch Scottie Scheffler play the final holes of his round today to see if he can secure another victory to add to his impressive tally.