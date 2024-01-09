‘Excited To See Tiger Get Out From Under the Thumb of Nike’: Fans React to Tiger Woods Ending Ties With Nike

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculation, Tiger Woods finally declared his split with Nike on January 8. The 27-year partnership, which credited around $500 million to Woods’ net worth, ended on an emotional note. Nobody could have thought Woods’ appearance at the PNC Championship in Nike apparel would be his last. Even then, in an interview, Woods stated that he’s still wearing their product, which means it wasn’t easy for the Hall of Famer to come to a decision.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C12G2ESMQkf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This news comes as the second ominous news for the brand after Jason Day ended his partnership with the brand on January 2nd. Tiger thanked the brand and its co-founder in a post on Twitter (now X), and stated that he had plenty “amazing moments and memories” with the brand. Another major sight to note is that Nike’s revenue has spiked significantly with Woods’ inclusion as the ambassador. It was $6.4 billion in 1996, and became $51.2 billion in 2023.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C12GgSYLv_i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nike also thanked Woods on social media and both decided on a happy ending. Posting a picture of Woods in his signature red, the brand wrote,

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking…You challenged us…we’re grateful.”

Nevertheless, this news has created a huge tornado in the golf community. Many influential figures have revealed their say on this.

Fans React To the End of An Era With Tiger Woods

Many golf followers, writers, pundits, and fans have shed their remarks on this split. People greatly admired the mutual respect Woods and Nike share.

Advertisement

Golf writer, Jason Sobel wrote that he thinks the partnership has concluded with no bitter feelings for each other.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JasonSobelTAN/status/1744403058530865315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan posted an ad for Nike where Tiger Woods is featured and calls that the best one so far.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LukeKerrDineen/status/1744406451949277251?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The CEO of Whoop posted his favorite Nike and Woods version of advertisement from the past.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/willahmed/status/1744398351796142568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A wonderful recollection of an old advertisement was posted by Flushing It, where young Rory McIlroy is watching his inspiration, Tiger.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flushingitgolf/status/1744397064916566410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A cybercitizen thinks that one of the most lucrative endorsement deals has come to an end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1744391952936599672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A DP World Tour golfer reminisced Woods’ appearance in red and was sad that he wouldn’t be able to see him like that anymore on Sunday events.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/plarrazabal/status/1744399006409556305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A podcast host thought that this is finally Woods’ opportunity to enjoy his freedom.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrendanPorath/status/1744397024831672544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A follower posted a collage of all Woods and Nike moments on the course.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrendanPorath/status/1744397024831672544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Woods had a successful year at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship, now he is looking forward to Riviera Country Club to play at the Genesis Invitational. Woods might begin a new chapter henceforth, as stated by him. Only time can unfold what’s next.