Former Masters Champion Predicts Strong Performance From LIV Golf Rebels At The 2024 Masters

The 2024 Masters tournament is going to have a field filled with the best golfers around the world. Amng them will be the thirteen LIV league players who will be competing alongside their former colleagues, with several being the past winners of the event.

Considering the track record of these LIV golfers who have secured victories at the tournament in the past, 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett predicts that many of them have the potential to triumph once again at the tournament next week.

Willett also went on to praise Brooks Koepka for his commendable form at the 2023 Masters and said (via Mirror.co.uk):

“I played with Brooks last year at Augusta in the first two rounds, and it was the most impeccable golf I’ve seen close-up.”

Jon Rahm, who recently joined the Saudi-backed league for its third season, is the defending champion of the Masters tournament. His exceptional form led him to victory with a four-stroke margin last year. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the runner-ups of the 2023 Masters were none other than LIV defectors Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Moreover, Sergio Garcia, who clinched victory in the 2017 tournament after a playoff round against Justin Rose, recently shared a photo on his X account featuring all the players, accompanied by a bold statement indicating their determination to win the coveted jacket.

Despite the LIV golfers’ confidence and top-notch skills heading into the upcoming event, their OWGR rankings have notably decreased since their switch. Danny Willett, while praising the golfers, pointed out the worrying trend of their declining world rankings.

Ranking Roadblock: Danny Willett Explains How The OWGR Denial Is Impacting LIV Golfers

The shift to the LIV league has seen golfers grappling with their rankings, notably impacting their ability to qualify for major events like the Masters tournament, due to the OWGR’s crucial role in these selections.

Speaking for Koepka who is currently sitting on the 37th spot, Danny Willett said:

“You can’t tell me he’s not a top-five golfer in the world. The rankings will tell you differently.”

Additionally, in addition to Koepka, the English professional golfer also highlighted the caliber of players like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and said:

“The likes of Brooks, DJ (Dustin Johnson), Bryson (DeChambeau) and Sergio (Garcia) are going to be up there, and it’s hard to say that they’re not some of the best players in the world, so I do question the accuracy of the system.”

Now as the tournament is inching closer, only time will tell how the LIV golfers will fare over the four days of competition and if any of them will emerge victorious with the trophy.