Amidst Rumors of Split Between Tiger Woods & Nike, Jason Day Signs Deal With Malbon Golf Following His 2016’s $100 Million Deal

Since the end of 2023, there have been rumors regarding the suspected split between Tiger Woods and Nike. The twenty-seven years of partnership, which credited around $500 million to Woods’ net worth, was speculated to come to an end. But the stories didn’t find a solid answer. Amidst all this, another top-tier golfer has left the Nike family. The name of the golfer is Jason Day.

One of the premium ambassadors of the apparel company has parted ways after seven years. This exit also signifies a possible bad start for Nike since it was a high-profile exit that the brand wasn’t expecting. The golfer has now partnered with Malbon Golf, leaving behind the $100 million 2016 deal with Nike.

Jason Day Ditches Nike For Malbon Golf

After Tiger Woods, the focus has shifted to former No. 1 golfer Jason Day, who jumped to Malbon Golf on January 1. Also, this is a new brand in the world of golf. Thus, having a prominent player on their list is a huge step.

In addition to this, Day will be the first PGA Tour golfer to be sponsored by the brand. Day also left a business tycoon, Nike, which has all the best golfers like Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, including Woods on its list.

On the other hand, Malbon Golf was established in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon. The brand is recognized by its tagline: “lifestyle brand inspired by the game of golf.” This is a Los Angeles-based company collaborating with FootJoy, TaylorMade, and others.

Woods’ tension with Nike has been relevant since April 2022, when he was spotted not wearing their shoes. But the golf legend highlighted at the PNC Championship, “I’m still wearing their product.” Thus, it is unknown whether he’ll conclude his journey with Nike or not. As far as Day is concerned, his journey with the company is over, but no particular reason for his decision has been disclosed. Thus, the golf world will witness Jason in new appparel going forward, and Nike will no longer be Day’s clothing choice.