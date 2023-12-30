When Was Tiger Woods Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame?

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Not many golfers are honored to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame while actively participating. But Tiger Woods had already received that accolade. In March 2022, it was announced that the 82-time PGA Tour winner was inducted into the Class of 2021. Former PGA Tour Chairman Tim Finchem, four-time women’s major champion Susie Maxwell Berning, and first captain of the US Curtis Cup team Marion Hollins, also received the honor alongside the legendary golfer

Advertisement

Tiger Woods was already qualified to earn the induction to World Golf Hall of Fame decades ago. However, if he had already been honored with that particular accolade, it would have been his just another achievement. Neither the record-tying 82-time PGA Tour titles nor the 15 major titles would have been associated with his name.

Sam Woods Gives a Fitting Introduction to Her Father, Tiger Woods, at World Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony

During the induction ceremony at the PGA Tour headquarters, Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam Woods introduced her legendary father by mentioning her grandfather Earl Woods’ military mantra, “Train hard. Fight easy”. It was evident that Woods lived by it throughout his golf career, and went on to pass that on to his children as well.

Advertisement

Sam Woods gave an emotional introduction recalling how they were not sure of seeing her father, Tiger Woods, walking on two legs after his tragic accident. She lifted the morale of the entire ceremonial hall by calling him a fighter and a deserving candidate to receive the accolade. As quoted by the PGA Tour, she said,

“We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter.”

Tiger Woods’ speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony lasted for around 15 minutes. It was the longest time that the golfer had ever spoken in any event. He spoke about his early career and preparations. He also spoke about how hard he trained before any tournament.

“I made practicing so difficult, hurt so much, because I wanted to make sure that I was ready come game time. I hit thousands of balls, hands bleeding, aching, just so that I could play in a tournament,” Tiger Woods said.

Tiger Woods did not talk much about his professional tournament or major wins. All he shared was his life and his parents’ role in making him what he was that day. He revealed that he paid all the debts after turning pro. He shared how he sneaked into the Navy Golf Course to play alongside his father.

Advertisement

The World Golf Hall of Fame induction was an honor due for around two decades for the 15-time major champion. Tiger Woods is only the fifth and the youngest golfer ever to win all four majors. He is the most successful player in terms of on-course career earnings on the PGA Tour. He has stayed in the position of World No. 1 on the Official World Golf Rankings for about 683 weeks.

Although Woods had turned 48, he is not yet in any mood to stop. he is still very much motivated to come and play professional golf courses. Although he is still tied with Sam Snead with 82 wins on the PGA Tour, he might cross that figure in the next few years.