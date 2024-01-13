From Teen Beauty Queen To Entourage Appearance On HBO To Heading An NGO, Magazine Honors Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pro golfer Brooks Koepka (L) and his girlfriend Jena Sims (R) sit courtside prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently featured in Gladys magazine’s special edition issued on its 15th anniversary. The publication shared the news on Instagram and wrote a long text praising her journey. They mentioned how her career has transformed from being a Miss Junior National Teenager pageantry tournament winner in 2005 to being the founder and President of a non-profit organization called HBBQ’s Inc.

The honorary post also mentioned how Jena Sims started her non-profit organization back in 2005 after winning her first pageantry competition the same year. Her organization focuses on hosting pageant competitions for children battling cancer. She has also held the honorary chair of the Best Buddies Champions of the Year Gala last year in 2023. She will also co-chair the same event in 2024.

Sims has been associated with Best Buddies since she was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. Later, she was in Los Angeles and pursuing her career in modeling and acting. Recently, she qualified as a finalist in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit “Swim Search” competition while she was around seven months pregnant.

Exploring Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims’ Life and Career

Born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia, Jena Sims is an American origin actress and model. She is married to famous LIV Golf star player Brooks Koepka. Back on July 27, 2023, she gave birth to her first son, Crew Sims Koepka. Currently, she resides along with her family in Jupiter, Florida.

Jena graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 2007. She later joined Belmont University in Nashville and pursued a degree in International business.

Sims had a very interesting pageantry career. She won her first title back in 2004 when she was crowned Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. The very next year she won the Miss Junior National Teenager. Later in 2007, she was crowned as Miss Georgia Teen USA.

After stepping away from pageantry, Sims tried her hands in acting. She was famously seen in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), 3-Headed Shark Attack (2015), and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017).

Jena has actively worked with her non-profit organization, HBBQ’s. Their last Pageant of Hope events were hosted in 2022 at Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Raleigh. They are currently planning another edition of the competition. However, the dates and venues are yet to be decided.

Sims is praised widely for her charitable works. She is actively working for children battling cancer. Although she was least seen supporting her golfer husband in his tournaments, it can be assumed that she is quite busy as a new mom.