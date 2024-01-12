HomeSearch

“Rory to LIV Confirmed” – Rumors Bubble Among Fans After LIV Golf Suggests Shocking Ryder Cup Pairings at 2025 Ryder Cup

LIV Golf recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and it has lighted up a huge rumor in the entire golfing fraternity. They proposed a Ryder Cup match between the American pair of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau versus the European pair of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in Bethpage.  They asked who would win the match between them.

While Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf League back in December 2023, Rory McIlroy recently had a change of heart and showered huge praises for the Saudi-backed league in a recent episode of The Overlap. The Northern Irishman has stated that the league has exposed the flaws in the pre-existing golf system.

How Did Fans React To LIV Golf’s Recent Post Hinting Rory McIlroy Joining Them?

LIV Golf League shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that proposed a Ryder Cup match between three of their golfers and McIlroy at Bethpage. Soon after they shared the post, it saw a huge upsurge of fans speculating about Northern Irishman joining the cash-rich league.

One of the fans commented that Rory McIlroy is confirmed to join the LIV Golf League. He wrote,

“Rory to Liv confirmed”

Another fan speculated that McIlroy is currently in Dubai for the ongoing DP World Tour event and the fans can expect an announcement of him joining the LIV Golf soon.

A fan questioned why LIV Golf was mentioning a PGA Tour player, referencing Rory McIlroy. Later, he took a sarcastic turn and speculated about the Northern Irishman joining the Saudi-backed league.

There was another fan who claimed that Rory McIlroy was now all up for “contracts, the team plays”, and other LIV Golf stuff but has not said much about it.

One of the fans stated that he would not be surprised if Rory McIlroy joined the LIV Golf League.

The comment section was full of fans speculating about Rory McIlroy joining the LIV Golf League. However, there were a few fans who answered the main question asked on the X post. Some of the other top comments on the post are as follows:

Although Rory McIlroy has previously claimed that he has never received any offers from the LIV Golf League, there is no certainty if he has got one now. The rumors are still up in the air and there is no confirmation that the Northern Irishman would ever join the Saudi-backed league. However, if he joins them it would be a huge setback for PGA Tour.

