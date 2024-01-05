Despite Winning $3.5 Million In 2023 On the PGA Tour Ludvig Aberg Spends Less Than $500 a Month On Rent

Ludvig Aberg clinched two trophies in his rookie year of professional golf. Moreover, the golfer also played on the European Ryder Cup team. But despite all these feats, the Rookie of the Year award was given to Eric Cole. Although the golfer missed out on that honor, he’s a better deal on display.

Advertisement

Aberg has earned nearly $3.5 million in his frst PGA Tour season, but is reported to spend only $400 on room rent. This was revealed during a podcast show with Sean Martin. Also, it has been known that the landlord of the recent graduate is another golfer, Vincent Norrman. Let’s see how he bargained for such a cheaper rent!

Advertisement

Ludvig Aberg Gets Candid About His Room-Rent Bargaining Experience

Aberg appeared as a guest on th recent episode of the Talk of the Tour podcast. In the episode he went on to share his bargaining experience with Vincent Norrman, which turned out to be hilarious.

“I’m paying him $400 per month, so I’ve never lived cheaper than I do now. I started by saying $500 and then you go, ‘How about $300’”.

Finally, both parties finalized a middle amount, which was $400.

The household of Norrman is equipped with a gym and a barista set-up. This serves them coffee after they get up in the morning. Aberg also brought a lot of Taco seasonings once.

Going forward in the podcast, Norrman joined in and stated that Aberg is a good tenant who is a non-smoker, doesn’t stay out late, and is hassle-free. Hence, living with Ludvig is perhaps easy-peasy. The golfer doesn’t even keep any pets to make the place untidy.

Advertisement

Both the apartmentmates are playing at the Sentry. Ludvig stands at T25 on the leaderboard with a score of four-under. On the other hand, Norrman is sitting at T57 with an even-par score after round one. Aberg’s chances of coming under the top 10 after the Sentry Tournament look more likely than Norrman’s. The tee time of Ludvig Aberg on Friday is 4:39 p.m. It is to see whether the golfer is able to pick up his game and grab hold of the season’s first win.