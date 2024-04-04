‘I Know There Are Great Things Coming For Both Of Us’: Justin Thomas Announces Unexpected Split With Caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay

May 4, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Justin Thomas talks with his caddie Bones McKay about the green surface on seven during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas has recently announced through his social media that he and his caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay have mutually parted ways. This decision comes right before the upcoming Masters Tournament, scheduled to take place on April 11th.

Thomas has not yet given any reasons behind his decision to switch caddies. However, lately, the American professional golfer has faced significant challenges and has not been able to make a win for quite some time. Despite achieving some commendable finishes on the tour in 2023, JT also experienced setbacks, particularly in the majors where he missed the cut for three of them.

The 2024 season has seen him secure some respectable positions on the leaderboard, but they have yet to propel Thomas to attain his desired level of success. Nonetheless, Justin Thomas expressed his gratitude to Bones and wished him well in his future endeavors as he reflected on all the feats they accomplished together.

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I’m going_ to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together – The PGA Championship in 2022, The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.”

He added:

“I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

It is worth mentioning that the partnership between the duo began in 2021, and with his support, Justin Thomas clinched his second major tournament victory at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Has Justin Thomas Been Able To Recover From His Disastrous Form Last Year?

Thomas has participated in seven tournaments so far and was able to make the cut in five of them. He kicked off the season on a grand note as he finished T3 on The American Express leaderboard. JT was just two strokes behind the leader, Nick Dunlap.

Following that, Thomas competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, securing the T6 position on the leaderboard. However, his performance took a downturn, as he achieved the T12 spot at the WM Phoenix Open, followed by missing the cut at The Genesis Invitational.

The 30-year-old golfer then participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, managing to secure the T12 position on the leaderboard once again, but subsequently missed the cut at The Players Championship. Justin Thomas’s most recent appearance was at the Valspar Championship, where he barely made the cut. His performance throughout the four days placed him at the T64 position on the leaderboard.

Now with the Masters being a week away, it remains to see who will caddie for Justin Thomas and how well he will be able to perform at the major.