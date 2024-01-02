“Doing What We All Want To Do”: Brooks Koepka’s Raunchy New Year’s Eve Celebration Video With Model Wife Raises Eyebrows

Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Pro golfer Brooks Koepka (L) and his girlfriend Jena Sims (R) sit courtside prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims were recently spotted celebrating New Year’s eve in a viral video. The adorable couple can be seen dancing together at a party. Koepka was holding two sparklers in his hand, and was behind his dancing wife.

NUCLR GOLF shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). Seeing the video, fans made no delay to jump into the comment section and share their thoughts. One of the fans wrote,

“Doing what we all want to do lol”

There was a fan who wrote that Brooks Koepka would be receiving a note from “his excellency” regarding his behavior.

Another fan wrote that Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims was trying to draw all the attention and described it as a “big shocker”.

One fan urged Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims to “stay classy”.

A fan criticized Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims’ fashion sense. He stated that wearing pants over his stomach was unattractive.

Another fan enquired if the man wearing a grey suit was LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Fans were overwhelmed to see Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims enjoying New Year’s eve. Some of them sent various wishes to the adorable couple while some criticized the dressing sense of Jena Sims. Let’s take a look at some top comments from the fans:

Despite some eyebrows raised by the fans regarding Jena Sims outfit, the golfer couldn’t care less as it was his own personal life. The couple welcomed a baby last year and have been sharing snippets of their parenting on social media.

Who is Jena Sims, LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife?

Brooks Koepka is a happily married man. He tied the knot with his wife Jena Sims back on June 4, 2022. Now, they are proud parents of a son, Crew Koepka, who was born on July 27, 2023. They reside in a beautiful mansion in Jupiter, Florida, an island in the United States where famous golfers like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and even the LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman live.

Born on December 30, 1998, Jena Sims is a model and actress belonging from Winder Georgia, US. She completed her schooling in 2007 at the Winder-Barrow High School. Later on, she graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a degree in International business.

Sims started her pageantry career in 2004 by winning the Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager. Later on, she went on to be crowned as the Miss Junior National Teenager in 2005. Her biggest achievement in this field came in 2007 when she won the title of Miss Georgia Teen USA.

Apart from the pageantry career, Jena Sims was also involved in acting. She primarily played roles in made-for-TV films and movies. Some of her famous work includes roles in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012), Entourage, and Sharknado 5 (2017).

Back in 2015, Jena Sims texted Brooks Koepka directly on his Instagram handle. The first time they met was at the same year’s Masters Tournament. After talking for a while, they started to date each other and eventually got married.

Now, Jena runs a non-profit organization called “Pageant of Hope”. The primary focus of the organization is to host a pageant competition for children who are suffering from cancer. Alongside her mother, she also holds a co-owns a rental vacation home in the Bahamas called Beach Blanket.

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims have a deep connection together. They seem to complement each other so much that it was evident in an ad commercial for the Super Bowl in 2021.